Common Birth Injuries That May Require Getting a Lawyer

A birth injury is the type of injury or damage that often occurs during the birthing process, usually during the transit of a baby through a birth canal. Fortunately, most birth injuries resolve without any special treatment. Today, the rate of birth injuries is much lower than decades ago because of the limited use of forceps and improved prenatal assessment with the help of ultrasonography.

Here is a list of the most common birth injuries:

Brain damage . It can be used by different factors, including exposure to toxins, genetic mutations, physical trauma during delivery, and others.

In case of a birth injury caused by the negligence of doctors and nurses, it is recommended to file a child birth injury lawsuit with the help of a professional and experienced birth injury lawyer. Filing a lawsuit gives families a chance to receive compensation that they can use for long-term and expensive treatment of their injured child.

How to File a Child Birth Injury Lawsuit?

Here is how the process in general looks, including general steps:

Claim investigation . The first step is to determine what compensation a family can get. At this stage, a birth injury lawyer must create a Life Care Plan with a detailed description of the necessary treatment and its costs.

