Different Types Of Races You Can Bet On In Australia

Dating back to the early 1800s, Australians have always loved a bet. Originally betting was confined to horse racing but over the years the type of events to bet on and the methods to place a bet have constantly changed. The method of online racing betting has constantly evolved.

Types Of Races For Betting

There are four main types of races that bets can be placed on. They are:

Horse Racing is known as “the sport of kings” and is the oldest and most popular type of racing within Australia. There are horse racing tracks spread all across Australia with racing held on every day of the year with the exception of Christmas Day. There are even lights installed at a number of race tracks with night racing popular with the TV audience.

Harness Racing is a form of horse racing where the horses run with a particular technique, either a “trot” or “pace”. It is easily identifiable as the horses don’t have jockeys, but pull a cart behind them with a “driver” in the cart. It is very popular within Australia and New Zealand with many tracks across the region. While not as lucrative as thoroughbred racing, harness racing occupies a big niche within the racing market and is an extremely popular style of racing for spectators and bettors alike.

Greyhound Racing is the “fastest sport on four legs” and betting on greyhound racing is one of Australia’s favourite pastimes. With race meetings often in the morning, afternoon and evening there is no shortage of betting opportunities for the astute greyhound bettor and the savvy punter can enjoy great profits.

Motor Racing is fast becoming a popular sports betting option for many bettors. It is a simple sport to bet on with the first past the post the winner and with outstanding media coverage all around the world, bettors can enjoy motor racing from the comfort of their own home.

Betting online in Australia

The emergence of the internet and technological advancements in the late 1990s has made it easier to bet on racing and sports. Punters can now bet on horse racing on their smartphones and computers. Bets can be placed 24/7 on sport and racing from all over the world.

The convenience of online betting is what has seen such a growth in the industry. However, punters need to ensure that they are betting with a licensed bookmaker who is guaranteed by a reputable authority.

