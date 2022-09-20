Planning and Installing a Backyard Court in Your Home

Do you have a growing family that loves to play sports? Or, are you looking for a new way to add some fun and excitement to your backyard? If so, then installing a backyard court might be the perfect solution!

Not only is a backyard court great for a family game of tennis or basketball, but it can also be used for exercise and relaxation. And, by planning and installing your backyard court correctly, you can ensure that you and your family will enjoy years of fun and recreation in your own backyard!

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning and installing a backyard court:

Size Matters– The size of your backyard court will be determined by the amount of space you have available, as well as the type of sport you intend to play on it. For example, a regulation tennis court is 78 feet long and 27 feet wide, while a regulation basketball court is 94 feet long and 50 feet wide.

Surface Matters– The type of surface you choose for your backyard court will also be determined by the type of sport you intend to play on it. For example, a tennis court can be made of concrete, asphalt, or clay, while a basketball court should be made of concrete or asphalt. This is because concrete and asphalt provide a smoother surface, which is necessary for playing tennis, while the clay is a softer surface that is better suited for playing basketball.

Location Matters– The location of your backyard court will also be determined by the amount of space you have available, as well as the type of sport you intend to play on it. For example, a tennis court should be located in an area that receives direct sunlight, while a basketball court can be located in an area that is shaded.

Budget Matters– The cost of your backyard court will also be determined by the size and type of surface you choose, as well as the location of your court. If you are working with a limited budget, then concrete or asphalt may be the best option for you. However, if you have a larger budget, then you may want to consider installing a clay court.

Hire a Professional– While it is possible to install a backyard court yourself, it is highly recommended that you hire a professional to do the job for you. This is because a professional will have the experience and knowledge necessary to ensure that your court is installed correctly and will last for many years to come.

By keeping these things in mind, you can be sure that your backyard court will be the perfect addition to your home!

How to install a backyard court by yourself

Installing a backyard court is a great way to add value to your home and provide your family with years of enjoyment. If you are determined to install the court yourself, there are a few things you should know before getting started.

Choose the right location– It is important to choose a level spot in your yard that receives direct sunlight. The court should also be located near a water source, such as a hose or spigot, in case you need to water the court during hot summer days.

Choose the right surface– You will need to decide what type of surface you want your court to be made of. The three most popular options are concrete, asphalt, and clay. Each type of surface has its own benefits and drawbacks, so be sure to do your research before making a decision.

Choose the right size– When it comes to the size of your court, you will need to take into account the type of sport you intend to play on it. You will also need to consider the amount of space you have available in your yard.

Choose the right budget– Installing a backyard court can be a costly endeavor, so it is important to set a budget before getting started. Be sure to factor in the cost of the surface, as well as the cost of any professional installation services you may need.

Although you may be tempted to install your backyard court yourself, it is highly recommended that you hire a professional to do the job for you. This will ensure that your court is installed correctly and will last for many years to come.

If you follow these tips, you can be sure that your backyard court will be the perfect addition to your home!