Synthetic vs. Conventional Oil

Keeping your car in top shape can’t be stressed enough. It helps you get the most out of your investment. You also enjoy safer and smooth operations. Among the top considerations that help keep your car efficiently running is the oil change. You want to keep the engine well lubricated, keeping rusting and overheating concerns at bay. With regular visits to professional oil change service, you’ll ensure that you invest in top-class products and parts. While considering the best oil for your car, you could be torn between conventional and synthetic oil.

Conventional oil

Conventional oil is popular, mainly due to its cheaper rates. The oil is made through refining crude oil to get the properties capable of lubricating the engine. Nonetheless, the natural refining process means that the oil features inconsistencies in its molecular structure. As such, it isn’t as effective as it is chemically not as stable. What’s more, it easily oxidizes and acidifies, affecting its efficiency. Conventional oils also are quicker to break down, losing their protective capabilities. With such considerations, would it be the best option, or would you pay the extra buck for synthetic oil?

Synthetic oil

Whenever synthetic is the topic, most consumers aren’t as comfortable. Nonetheless, in the oil arena, synthetic implies superior products. Synthetic oil is an artificially made lubricant. It involves chemical modification of the materials such as petroleum components. While the base material is distilled crude oil, the modifications, including additives, give synthetic oils an edge. The oil doesn’t, like its conventional counterpart, have any impurities. Moreover, the complex manufacturing process ensures that the oil has precise molecular qualities designed for specific applications. For instance, you’ll find synthetic oil that’s thick at low temperatures but thin at higher temperatures. Such variations enhance the oil’s effectiveness in lubricating and protecting the engine. This is achieved through additives that change the oil properties, including its viscosity in varying temperatures.

Synthetic oil offers many advantages. As it doesn’t break down as fast as conventional oil, it lasts longer. As such, in the long run, you’ll save more money. Its uniform molecular structure translates to less friction. This provides more protection to the engine, whether in high or low temperatures, including turbocharger parts. This means that your engine will be in top shape for an extended period. Moreover, the refinement process reduces deposits that affect conventional oil’s effectiveness. Apart from being cleaner, the additives also clean the engine. This further improves the protection levels.

Can I switch from conventional to synthetic oil?

You’ve weighed the pros and cons and concluded that synthetic oil will serve you better; how do you switch? While it might not be as straightforward, especially if the car has high mileage, the process isn’t overwhelming. A visit to the best oil change service will help you establish the best way to switch. You might need engine flushing. Nonetheless, with the best full synthetic motor oil, this is hardly required.

Your budget might be the primary consideration as you go for an oil change. Nonetheless, the upfront cost doesn’t always paint the bigger picture. Conventional oils are, on face value, cheaper. However, considering the change intervals and the engine protection levels, there are not as cost-effective as synthetic motor oils.