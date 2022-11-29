The Perfect Height For Your Fireplace Installation

Are you planning on installing a fireplace in your home? If so, one of the most important things to consider is how high it should be mounted on the wall.

This decision impacts both the aesthetics and functionality of your fireplace, as well as any potential safety issues that may arise due to incorrect installation.

In this article we will discuss why proper height placement is essential and offer tips for getting it right. We’ll also provide some guidelines that can help you determine the ideal wall height for your fireplace.

Let’s get started!

Why Proper Height Placement is Important

Fireplaces serve as both a decorative addition to any home, and a practical one too; however, when installing them, proper height placement is key.

Installing the fireplace too low can cause smoke and ash to accumulate in the room instead of rising up into the chimney, potentially bothering those nearby and creating an eyesore.

On the other hand, if it is installed too high, heat may not effectively circulate throughout the room, leading to cold spots at floor level.

The ideal height for installing your fireplace will vary depending on factors including its size and shape, layout of the room space, ceiling height and material used. Furthermore, be sure to consider any TV or mantel that may need to fit above or around the unit.

A professional installation team will make sure all these needs are taken into consideration when correctly placing your new fireplace for safety and comfort—after all these steps have been addressed does fire-warming magic truly happen!

Guidelines for Determining Wall Height

Considerations when determining wall height for a fireplace range from the size of the room to the materials being used in construction.

While some sizes might be more aesthetically pleasing, it is important to consider both the height of the room and where heat sources will be placed, such as kitchen units and other items close to the opening.

Ventilation must also be taken into account, with consideration given to how much smoke and heat ventilation may be needed, as well as how far away any combustible materials are located in relation to the fire.

Consideration should also be given to adding thresholds that protrude further out or having arched ceilings that protect from sparks or flying embers from getting too close to nearby items or walls.

Tips for Getting it Right

Installing a fireplace can be a dream come true for many homeowners. But, it is important to make sure the job is done right. Consultation with an expert professional is key to getting this task accomplished.

Not only can they advise on which features and materials will work best for a particular home, but also make sure the installation is safe and up-to-code.

Besides consulting with an expert professional, there are some other things to keep in mind when installing a fireplace. It’s important to take the size of room into consideration and select an appropriate type of fuel for the space (such as wood, gas or electricity).

Be sure to include any additional safety features such as screens or security doors – both for aesthetic design and for added protection for children or pets in the home.

Finally, pay attention to any local building codes that may apply to installation within a community or neighborhood – as violations could result in costly repairs down the road.

By following these tips, homeowners can ensure that their fireplace installations are done safely and effectively.

Conclusion

Ready to get started installing your perfect fireplace?

We recommend consulting with expert professionals who are knowledgeable about fireplaces before beginning any work. With their help, you can ensure that your fireplace is properly installed at just the right height for maximum benefit.