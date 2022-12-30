Top Indian Bowlers who ruled Indian Cricket

India is a country that has a rich cricket history. It has produced some of the greatest legends of the game – players like Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni, and Ganguly. But the country’s love for cricket is not confined to just cricketers. In India, thousands of cricket enthusiasts are passionate about the sport. This has resulted in the development of thousands of cricket academies and a thriving cricketing infrastructure. People love to watch their favourite cricketers in the ind next match.

Kapil Dev

India’s World Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev is one of the most iconic fast bowlers India has ever produced. He helped the Indian team win many crucial matches because of his bowling abilities. Dev played a total of 131 Test matches and took 434 wickets. He took 5 wickets in an innings 23 times and 10 wickets in a test match 2 times. Kapil Dev took his career-best Test match figures of 9 for 83 against West Indies in 1983. He also played in 225 one-day internationals for India. He took 253 wickets in his one-day career. His career-best figures in ODI Cricket of 5 for 43 came against Australia in 1983.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker in both Test and One Day Internationals. He began his International career against Sri Lanka in 1990. Kumble has played in a total of 132 Test matches. He took 5 wickets in an innings 35 times and 10 wickets in a test match 8 times. His career-best figures in Test Cricket of 10 for 74 came against Pakistan in 1999. India won that match by 212 runs. Kumble has also played in 271 ODI matches. He took 337 wickets in his one-day career. His career-best figures in an ODI of 6 for 12 came against West Indies in 1993.

R Ashwin

Ashwin made his International debut against Sri Lanka in 2010. He has played in 86 Test matches and taken 442 wickets. He took 5 wickets in an innings 30 times and 10 wickets in a test match 7 times. During the New Zealand tour of India in 2016, he took his career-best figures of 7 for 59 in the 3rd Test in Indore. India won that match by 321 runs. Ashwin has played a total of 113 ODI matches and has taken 151 wickets. He was also the part of Indian Cricket Team who won the World Cup in 2011.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is an off-spin bowler who has helped India win many matches. During the Australia tour of India in 2001, he came into the limelight. He took 32 wickets in the Test series and helped India beat Australia. He also took his career-best figures of 8 for 84 in the third test of the series. Singh has played a total of 103 Test matches and taken 417 wickets. Singh has taken 5 wickets in an innings 25 times and 10 wickets in a test match 5 times. He has also played 236 ODI matches in which he took a total of 269 wickets.

Zaheer Khan

Khan is a left-arm fast bowler who made his International debut for India against Kenya in 2000. He was a key member of the Indian Cricket Team who won the World Cup in 2011. He took 21 wickets in 9 matches and made many vital contributions during the World Cup. Khan has played in 92 Test matches and taken 311 wickets. He took his career-best figures of 7 for 87 against Bangladesh in 2010. India won that match and the series and Zaheer Khan was awarded the Player of the series. He has also represented India in 200 ODI matches and has taken 282 wickets.

Bishan Singh Bedi

Bedi is India’s iconic spin bowler who made his debut for India against West Indies in 1966. He has played in 67 Test matches and taken 266 wickets. His career-best figures of 7 for 98 came against Australia in 1969.

Jaspreet Bumrah

Bumrah is India’s premier fast bowler of the recent generation. He made his International debut for India against Australia in 2016. Since his debut, he has been an exceptional fast bowler. His fast bowling has given the Indian team an advantage. He has played in 30 test matches and taken 128 wickets. During India’s tour of the West Indies in 2019, Bumrah took a hat trick and finished with career-best figures of 6 for 27 runs. He has also played in 70 ODI matches and taken 119 wickets.

Javagal Srinath

Srinath was India’s leading fast bowler of the 1990s. He has played in 67 Test matches and taken 234 wickets. He took his career-best figures of 8 for 86 against Pakistan in 1999. Srinath has also played 229 ODI matches and taken 319 wickets. Srinath helped the Indian team reach the finals of the 2003 World Cup.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has played in 105 test matches and taken 311 wickets. Sharma took his career-best figures of 7 for 74 against England in 2014. He has also played in 80 ODI matches and taken 115 wickets. He has been extremely successful in Australia, England, and South Africa where there is assistance for fast bowlers.

Mohammed Shami

Shami has played in 60 Test matches for India. He has taken 216 wickets in Test Cricket. He has helped India win many matches with his fast bowling. He took a career-best of 6 for 56 against Australia in 2018. He has also played in 79 ODI matches and took 151 wickets. Shami is known for his economical bowling and wicket-taking ability.

Conclusion

Cricket is a team sport where bowlers play a crucial role. India has seen many great bowlers who have helped the team win many matches. Without good bowlers, it is almost impossible to win big matches. There is a need to develop more good bowlers in the country. The team management must focus on getting good bowlers on the team. A team with good bowlers always rules the game.

