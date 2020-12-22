What You Need to Know About CBG Oil and its Uses   

CBG, abbreviated for Cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid that is naturally present in cannabis and hemp plants. There are over 100 cannabinoids present in these plants, and CBG is one of them. Industry experts like Steve’s Goods refer to it as the mother cannabinoid since it starts as CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) and allows the production of other cannabinoids.

Like other cannabinoids, CBG oil works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system of the human body. It binds with the CB1 and CB2 receptors and delivers a wide range of therapeutic effects. There are no psychoactive effects, and it does not make you high x. Thus, it can yield health benefits without changing your state of mind.

How Is CBG Made?

It is derived from cannabis plants at their young age, as they contain CBG in higher concentrations than mature ones. As the plants grow, their CBD and THC concentrations become higher, due to which CBG amount decreases. Since there is a scarcity of CBG compared to other cannabinoids, researchers use techniques like genetic manipulation and cross-breeding to increase the production of CBG in cannabis plants of all ages.

Uses of CBG Oil

Pain Relief: Known for its pain-relieving properties, it can effectively reduce muscle pain, joint pain, and other types of aches in different body parts.

Natural Muscle Relaxation: CBG can relax muscles and manage chronic pain and sports injuries.

Relief from Depression and Anxiety: By increasing natural anandamide levels in the brain, it can relieve anxiety and fight against depressive symptoms.

Anti-fungal, Anti-Bacterial, and Anti-Microbial Effects: With all these properties, CBG can fight off MRSA.

Neuroprotective Effects: By keeping your brain-protective against cognitive deterioration, it can help people suffering from severe neurological disorders like Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Bladder Dysfunction: It can reduce contractions in the bladder and soothe the overactive bladder.

Bone Strengthening: Since it stimulates bone marrow growth, it can help heal bone fractures and prevent osteoporosis.

Anti-Cancer Benefits: CBG may slow down the progression of breast, prostate, and colon cancers and increase appetite to withstand chemotherapy side effects.

Psoriasis Management: It affects the endocannabinoid system of your body to treat psoriasis.

Glaucoma Treatment: If you are suffering from glaucoma, CBG can reduce intraocular pressure in your eyes and relieve the condition. It also improves the outflow of aqueous humor, an eye fluid responsible for maintaining eye pressure and providing nutrition.

IBD Treatment: IBD or inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition of inflammation in the bowel. There is no treatment present to date for the condition, and it has affected millions of people around the world. However, CBG is known to reduce nitric oxide production and relieve inflammation. It also decreases ROS formation in the intestines, which can be beneficial for IBD patients.

Right Way to Use CBG Oil

To experience the effects of CBG, try a product that has a higher concentration of CBG in it. Although a certain amount of CBG is available in CBD products as well, you have to use a CBG dominated item to feel the difference.

The most common form of CBG available in the market is oil as a tincture, which you have to take sublingually. CBG gummies are also available in a variety of flavors that you can quickly consume on the move.

However, don’t forget to verify the product’s quality and the manufacturer’s reputation before buying one. Ensure that a third party lab has tested the product for quality, safety and purity. By keeping these things in mind, you can ensure you are getting a reliable and quality product only.

Recommended Dosage

When it comes to dosage, it is the same as any other CBD product. The best strategy is to start with a low dose and gradually increase as per your response. In the beginning, take only 1-2 drops a day. If you find this dosage comfortable, increase it by 1-2 drops. This way the body can slowly get used to CBG.

Just keep in mind that working of CBG is a gradual process that needs patience. You won’t get the benefits right after taking the first drop of the oil. The key is to take your doses regularly and consult a physician if required.

With all the uses and benefits of CBG oil, buying it and incorporating it into your daily wellness schedule is of the essence. However, consider the product’s quality, brand reputation, and habits before selecting an item.

Your preferences may be different from others, and you have to choose the ideal product as per your personal choice of use and taste. Contact a physician for guidance and dosage instructions to be sure.