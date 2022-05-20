10 Ways To Make Your Home More Energy-efficient

Are you looking for ways to make your home more energy efficient? It’s a smart move – not only will you save money on your energy bills, but you’ll also be doing your bit to help the environment.

Here are 10 easy ways to make your home more energy-efficient:

Get a smart thermostat. A great way to make your home more energy efficient is to upgrade to a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats can save you money on your energy bill by automatically adjusting the temperature of your home based on your daily schedule and the weather outside. Make sure to call a company that does smart thermostat installation in Utah or in your area to get started.

Educate your family and roommates about energy conservation. One of the best ways to make your home more energy efficient is to educate your family and roommates about conserving energy. Explain to them why it’s important and how easy it can be to save power without making any big changes.

Change your light bulbs. Another easy way to make your home more energy efficient is to change your light bulbs. Swap out your old incandescent bulbs for more energy-efficient CFL or LED bulbs. You’ll save money on your energy bill and help the environment.

Use power strips. Using power strips is a great way to save energy and money. They allow you to easily switch off multiple electronics with one flip of a switch. This is especially important for devices that continue to draw power even when they’re turned off, like TVs, DVRs, and computers.

Insulate your home. A well-insulated home is an energy-efficient home. Make sure your attic and walls are properly insulated to keep heat in and cold out. This will help you save money on your energy bill and keep your home more comfortable all year round.

Seal up drafty windows and doors. Drafty windows and doors are a major source of wasted energy in many homes. To improve the energy efficiency of your home, seal up any gaps or cracks around windows and doors with weather-stripping or caulk.

Use a space heater wisely. Space heaters can be a great way to save money on your energy bill, but only if used wisely. When using a space heater, make sure to turn down the thermostat on your central heating system and only heat the room you’re currently using.

Get an energy audit. Getting an energy audit is a great way to find out how energy-efficient your home really is. An energy auditor will come to your home and assess how well it’s insulated, what kind of windows and doors you have, and what kind of heating and cooling system you have. They can also give you energy-saving tips specific to your home.

Upgrade your appliances. If your appliances are old, they’re probably not very energy-efficient. Upgrading to newer, more energy-efficient models can help you save a significant amount of money on your energy bill.

Use green power. Green power is electricity that’s generated from renewable sources like solar, wind, or water. Switching to green power is a great way to make your home more energy-efficient and help the environment.

By following these tips, you can make your home more energy-efficient and save money on your energy bill.