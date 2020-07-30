Home Finance 5 Things To Keep in Mind When Buying General Insurance
Finance

5 Things To Keep in Mind When Buying General Insurance

By Emma Dylan
0
128

General insurance is a broad term that encompasses all types of insurance plans except life insurance. Thus, your general insurance plan list would generally include health insurance, vehicle insurance, travel insurance, personal accident insurance, critical illness insurance, home insurance, and commercial insurance. There may be more additions to this list depending on what each provider has to offer.

It is very important to have a well-planned general insurance portfolio for comprehensive financial security. One never knows when things may go wrong and thus, it is best to be prepared to meet any contingency. However, if it’s your first-time buying insurance, you might be confused with the how and what of the process. If that’s where you find yourself right now, read on for 5 things to keep in mind when buying general insurance.

  1. Compare providers

Buying any one among the many types of general insurance can be confusing. With so many plans out there, you may be flummoxed wondering which to pick. Yet, it would be a mistake to go with the first option you get. Be wise and compare policies online to ensure you are getting exactly what you need – no more and no less. You can use aggregator websites to help you make a fair comparison.

  1. Try to bundle your purchase

Many insurance companies offer you a discount if you buy more than a single policy through them. For instance, you might want to consider buying health insurance from a single provider for your entire family. Or, if you and your spouse each have a car, try to purchase insurance from the same provider and request a discount.

  1. Check the company claims settlement

The claims settlement ratio will give you an idea of how many claims the insurance company honours against the total number of claims they receive. Always buy coverage from a general insurance company that has a high claim settlement ratio. This will mean you have a high probability of getting your claim accepted and processed with minimum hassle.

  1. Make use of bonuses

Your car or health insurance plan will usually come along with a special feature known as the ‘no-claims bonus’ (NCB). This bonus is rewarded to customers who have not made a claim in the past year of having the policy. Note that you can get NCB even if you change insurance providers.

  1. Read reviews

It is important to know what other customers think of a particular company. So, do read up reviews of general insurance providers before you choose the one you want to go with. Look for reviews that talk about the quality of customer service, affordability of premiums, and the ease of the claims process.

Buying insurance is a task that must be carried out with due diligence and consideration. Talk to an insurance agent or spend some time online doing your research before you make up your mind. We hope this article will prove helpful for you.

Emma Dylan
Previous articleThe Environment and Manufactured Nanomaterial
Next articleDetermining the Right PPC Agency for Your Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance

Retail Credit Card Processing

Emma Dylan -
0
As a merchant, you would surely want to boost your sales and see some great improvements in your point-of-sale transactions. Well, if you want...
Read more
Finance

Determining the Best Bitcoin Trading Bot for You

Emma Dylan -
0
The cryptocurrency market offers exciting investment opportunities. Bitcoin is now one of the most traded cryptocurrency thanks to its liquidity and volatility. Due to...
Read more
Finance

WHO CAN INVEST IN MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA?

Emma Dylan -
0
WHAT ARE MUTUAL FUNDS? Mutual funds are the collection of money that is gathered by several investors and is then put to a combined investment...
Read more
Finance

Need For Change in Behavior among Stock Market Traders in This COVID-19 Situation

Emma Dylan -
0
The COVID-19 pandemic explosion has created a ripple effect on the global economy and the total loss due to the impact is anticipated to...
Read more

Must Read

Retail Credit Card Processing

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
As a merchant, you would surely want to boost your sales and see some great improvements in your point-of-sale transactions. Well, if you want...
Read more

Romantic Anniversary Ideas 

Gift Emma Dylan -
0
With your anniversary around the corner, you may be searching for ideas to surprise your partner. But, the challenge for going out or planning...
Read more

Determining the Best Bitcoin Trading Bot for You

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
The cryptocurrency market offers exciting investment opportunities. Bitcoin is now one of the most traded cryptocurrency thanks to its liquidity and volatility. Due to...
Read more

3 Main Considerations An X-Gen Employee When Applying to a New Job

Business Emma Dylan -
0
Gen X According to Julia Kagan’s Investopedia article (2020), there is debate over what years define the generation known as “Generation X”. The debate stands...
Read more

Should I Repair or Replace My Industrial Equipment

Business Emma Dylan -
0
When a machine breaks down, it is often hard to decide whether to replace it or have it repaired. That decision solely relies on...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.