Home Home 5 Tricks To Make Your Small Living Room Look Larger
Home

5 Tricks To Make Your Small Living Room Look Larger

By Emma Dylan
0
38

As someone who has lived in a crowded city like Mumbai before, I can relate to people who think that smaller rooms and houses are uncomfortable. Even though today I have shifted to Bangalore and living comfortably in my house in Provident Sunworth, I still remember the good old days when I used to find newer ways to make my small living room look larger. I thought many people; especially first time homeowners might be looking for some living room tricks that will help them elevate the room so here are my favorite ones.

  1. Scale the Furniture Down

One of the most logical, yet still unpopular tricks for living room is to simply conservative about the amount of furniture you put in the room. In any living room, it’s the furniture that takes up the most space with different items such as sofa set, coffee table, TV cabinet, etc. One of the things you can do to make the room look larger is to place the furniture strategically to ensure the room gets enough space to breathe. More living room tricks are to avoid unnecessary weighty and heavy furniture and opt for minimal and modern style.

  1. Play With Color Schemes

When I got the perfect studio apartment through the Nobroker mobile app, the first thing I learned is that colors play a huge role in setting the mood and feel of the room. One of the cheapest ways of ensuring the living room can get lit is by letting the natural light enter through windows. When the atmosphere is airy the room tends to look bigger than it is. Many tricks for living rooms also point towards using contrasting colors to bring out the depth of the living room.

  1. Prioritize Low Seating

One of the best modern interior design trends is the use of low seating in the living room. Many items of furniture these days come with an option of lowering their center of gravity. These living room tricks help to create a feeling of openness and make small living rooms look larger than they are and also offer more special options for other items in some ways. A fun fact: many houses in the 19th century were big on furniture that had an overall lower profile.

  1. Remove Drapes and Alike

One of the life-changing tricks for living rooms that are smaller is getting rid of the drapes and rugs in the room. Drapes and curtains block the view of a person when they enter the room thus making the living room look smaller than it is! Rugs are widely used in living rooms but they often define the area of the living room that is not used for other furniture thereby indirectly showing how small space is.

  1. Keep a Clear Pathway

For smaller houses, guests will likely enter the living room immediately as they are at the door. To tackle this issue, one can ensure the furniture is pushed to the sides of the room so that there are no visual or physical hurdles that the guest will bump into as soon as they enter the house. These living room tricks will ensure that there is no claustrophobic feel to the living room despite it being smaller than the usual size.

I hope that the above mentioned 5 tricks for living room are informative and help you get your living room situation fixed, especially if it is on the smaller end of the area!

Emma Dylan
Previous articleWhy Bridge Loans Are a Favored Tool Among House Flippers

RELATED ARTICLES

Home

Redoing Your Kitchen? Here’s What to Consider When Choosing Kitchen Cabinets

Emma Dylan -
0
What would any kitchen look like without its cabinets? Bare, empty, lack-luster, and devoid of any character. Of course, open shelving is all-the-rage, but...
Read more
Home

Top Tips To Consider When Buying A Garage Door

Emma Dylan -
0
Garage doors have a rather dull routine as they help keep your assets safe. For as long as it’s in good shape, it will...
Read more
Home

Use the equity in your kitchen remodeling

Emma Dylan -
0
As kitchen remodeling costs have remained to skyrocket in Houston, many homeowners have located themselves in the fortunate setting to be sitting on a...
Read more
Home

Flooring Ideas for your Home Improvement Project

Emma Dylan -
0
Are you thinking of renovating the floors in the rooms? It can be tasking for the homeowners to know the type of floor to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

5 Tricks To Make Your Small Living Room Look Larger

Home Emma Dylan -
0
As someone who has lived in a crowded city like Mumbai before, I can relate to people who think that smaller rooms and houses...
Read more

Why Bridge Loans Are a Favored Tool Among House Flippers

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
Your average house flipper has a box full of tools. From hammers and saws to screwdrivers and tape measures, the tools of the trade...
Read more

Structural BIM – Know-How of Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings

Business Emma Dylan -
0
In this fast-moving and the technology-driven world it is not simply fast-food that is processed and kept but even fabrics, construction components and designs...
Read more

Do I Need a Personal Assistant?: 6 Signs the Answer Is Yes!

Business Emma Dylan -
0
Running a successful business is a ton of work. There are endless e-mails, lots of research, and never-ending phone calls to make. Most business owners...
Read more

How Do Businesses Integrate Global Financial Reports into a Standard Format?

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
Detailed financial comparison becomes crucial for making informed business decisions or simply getting an overview of a company's performance. While comparing the finances of...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.