7 types of Car Insurance coverage explained!

Life is precious. We value and treasure every moment spent with our families and friends as they make our lives beautiful and worth living. We aim for facilities offering comfort and ease. One of them is a four-wheeler. It is a prized possession as it involves research and our hard-earned money. When you buy it from a showroom or dealer, you ensure it fulfils your family’s needs.

You buy Car Insurance to protect your vehicle from damages and losses arising from unforeseen circumstances. It provides coverage against theft, total and partial damage caused in an accident, and motorist protection.

Types

During Car Insurance renewal, you come across several add-ons to protect your vehicle. Though they are available at an additional cost, they are worth it as they save you from numerous hassles after a road mishap, including financial issues and repair costs. The following are the coverages offered:

Liability coverage

This Car Insurance Policy is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act. It covers the repair cost or even the replacement of a damaged part. It comes to your rescue when you are involved in an accident. It also covers third-party death, injury, and property damage.

Collision coverage

If you include this coverage in your policy during online Car Insurance renewal, the insurer handles the repair charges of your vehicle after a collision. Decide the value of the cover based on the four-wheeler age. If the repair cost exceeds the market value, the company reimburses you the vehicle’s market value.

Personal Injury coverage

This Car Policy cover manages personal injury expenses. The company covers the bills of the driver’s and passengers’ medical expenses, irrespective of whether the driver or third-party person caused the accident. Therefore, include the Personal Injury coverage at the start of the General Insurance policy.

Uninsured Motorist Protection

In an unfortunate case of your 4-wheeler getting involved in an uninsured vehicle accident, you need to bear the repair charges from your savings. The other party’s policy coverage is insufficient to reimburse for the damages sustained by your vehicle. During such a situation, Uninsured Motorist Protection comes to the rescue. You include it as a rider during Car Insurance renewal online for unforeseen incidents, and the company pays the balance amount.

Roadside Assistance

This cover is useful if your four-wheeler breaks down in the middle of the journey. The insurer assists you in moving the vehicle to the nearest service centre. Other covers include Engine Replacement and Zero Depreciation. If the car engine gets damaged, you can replace it under the Engine Replacement add-on while buying Online Car Insurance.

The Zero Depreciation cover ensures that the vehicle gets covered for the invoice value, and you receive the maximum compensation while making claims.

Comprehensive coverage

Such coverage enables you to pay for damages caused to the four-wheeler due to rough weather, floods, fire, and theft. You choose this cover when you buy Car Insurance online for passengers, drivers, third-party vehicles, and people inside it. With preinstalled antitheft devices, the premium reduces as the chances of robbery decrease.

Third-party coverage

Such Insurance is an essential component that covers the injury and death of the third-party involved in an accident and their property damage. It takes care of the legal obligations arising from an accident with a third-party person.