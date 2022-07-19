9 Recovery Tips for A Successful Tummy Tuck

Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. It can be divided into two main categories: cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. Plastic surgery is used to correct deformities caused by burns, injuries, birth defects, or illness. Cosmetic surgery improves the appearance of a person’s features. Both types of surgery are performed by plastic surgeons.

Tummy Tuck

A tummy tuck, also known as an abdominoplasty, is a cosmetic surgery procedure that flattens the stomach by removing excess skin and fat from the middle and lower abdomen. A tummy tuck can also tighten the muscles of the abdominal wall. This type of surgery is usually done on people who have lost a significant amount of weight and have loose, sagging skin in the middle and lower abdomen.

There are several things to consider before undergoing a tummy tuck in Utah or elsewhere, such as the cost, the risks, and the recovery time. The average cost of a tummy tuck is between $5,000 and $10,000. The surgery is usually not covered by insurance.

The risks of a tummy tuck include infection, bleeding, blood clots, and nerve damage. The recovery time for a tummy tuck is typically four to six weeks. During this time, it is important to rest and avoid strenuous activity. It is also important to wear a compression garment to help with swelling.

Nine Tips for a Successful Tummy Tuck Recovery

Here are nine tips for a successful tummy tuck recovery:

Follow your surgeon’s instructions.

When you leave the hospital, you will be given a list of instructions to follow. It is important to follow these instructions to ensure a successful recovery. The instructions will likely include when to shower, what type of compression garment to wear, and how to take care of your incisions.

Rest and avoid strenuous activity.

As mentioned above, it is important to rest and avoid strenuous activity during your recovery. This includes activities such as lifting, bending, and exercising. Your surgeon will likely tell you when you can return to your normal activity level.

Wear a compression garment.

A compression garment is an important part of the recovery process. The garment helps to reduce swelling and support your abdominal muscles. It is important to wear the garment as directed by your surgeon.

Take your pain medication as prescribed.

You will likely be given pain medication to help with the discomfort after surgery. It is important to take the medication as prescribed and not to skip doses. You should also avoid alcohol while taking pain medication.

Eat a healthy diet.

It is important to eat a healthy diet during your recovery. Eating a healthy diet will help your body heal and will also help you avoid constipation. You should eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You should also drink plenty of water.

Avoid smoking.

Smoking can delay healing and increase the risk of complications. If you smoke, it is important to quit before surgery. If you cannot quit, it is important to at least avoid smoking for two weeks before and after surgery. The surgeon may even require you to have a negative nicotine test before surgery.

Keep your incisions clean and dry.

It is important to keep your incisions clean and dry. You should avoid soaking in a tub or swimming for at least two weeks after surgery. When showering, it is important to use mild soap and to avoid scrubbing the incisions.

Avoid sun exposure.

Sun exposure can delay healing and increase the risk of complications. It is important to avoid sun exposure for at least two weeks after surgery. When you are outside, it is important to wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. If you have stitches, it is important to keep them covered with a bandage.

Follow up with your surgeon.

It is important to follow up with your surgeon according to their instructions. This will typically involve a few visits in the first few weeks after surgery. The surgeon will check on your healing and will also remove any stitches.

Tummy tuck surgery can be a great way to improve your appearance and confidence. The key to a successful recovery is to follow your surgeon’s instructions and to take care of yourself. If you have any concerns, it is important to contact your surgeon. With the proper care, you will be on your way to enjoying your new look.