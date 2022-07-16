Be Aware Of 4 Unimaginable Rat Entry Points At Your Home That A Rat Can Sneak In Easily

There are a few factors that contribute to rats coming into your home. One is the weather outside. When it starts to get cold and chilly, most people don’t open their windows as much, which means that the air inside isn’t circulating as much as it would during more temperate months. It can cause mould to grow inside your walls and lead to rodents wanting to live there because they prefer dark places with little airflow.

Leaking Pipes

Leaking pipes are one of the most significant rat entry points.

Water leaks can lead to mould growth, a big attraction for rats and other pests.

Gaps in a roofline

Roofline

Drainpipes

Holes in walls and partitions

Loose or poorly fitting window frames and doors

As you can see, there are many different rat entry points at home; it is essential to be aware of these openings so that you can take action to stop them from happening again.

Sewer Pipes And Drains Junctions

Rats often sneak into your house through sewer pipes and drain junctions. These are the most common rat entry points, as it’s easy for rats to squeeze their small bodies through the gaps in these pipe sections. Rats can cause severe damage to your house if left unattended for a long time. The question is how to stop rats climbing drain pipes?

If the rat smells a chemical it doesn’t like near the top of the pipe, it won’t go down. Spraying the chemical outside your drain pipes is supposed to work well in scaring away the rats.

Gaps In The Concrete Foundation

A rat can easily find a way to get inside if there are gaps between the concrete foundation and the house. It is a common problem with old homes and buildings that have been around for decades.

A rat will squeeze itself through small openings, so make sure that you scrutinize every inch of your foundation. If you see any cracks or holes, seal them immediately with steel wool or caulking compound.

Plumbing Pipes

Plumbing pipes can be the rat entry points. It is not common, but it’s a possibility. These pipes are usually hidden underground, making them hard to find and even harder to repair. If there is damage or blockages in these pipes, rats can get inside and cause trouble. So, keep the pipes sealed once in a while, especially in winter.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I hope you have learned much about how rats can enter your house through these five unimaginable points. It is essential to be aware of these points and keep them sealed so that rats don’t sneak in. Also, check up on how to stop rats from climbing drain pipes? It is better to call for a professional pest control company so that they can kill the rats effectively without causing any damage to your property.