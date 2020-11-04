Best Ways to Avoid Blind Spot Accidents

Many times, drivers who are at-fault in an accident claim that they did not see the other vehicle. Several close calls and countless collisions occur in which the driver not being alert and checking the car next to their car. These are called blind spot accidents.

What is a Blind Spot?

The area surrounding a vehicle that the driver of the vehicle cannot directly see is a blind spot. The side mirrors and rear-view mirrors are used to assist the driver to see certain angles surrounding their car. However, all cars still have a blind spot.

Different Types of Blind Spot Accidents

Blind spot accidents generally occur when the driver is changing lanes and has missed noticing another car traveling partly behind their own car. This causes the driver to hit the other car or push it off the road. Such collisions can also occur when a driver is trying to check for other cars before changing lanes. Some other type of blind spot accidents are car accidents involving another bike, or pedestrian or truck or a rear-sided collision.

Similar to any car accident, the severity of the accident depends on the location of the impact and speed of the vehicle. However, as blind spot accidents usually occur on the road when the cars are driving at full speed, the injuries in such collisions are usually severe.

How to Avoid Blind Spot Accidents?

Taking precautionary steps can help eliminate the possibility of blind spots. Here are some steps to avoid blind spot accidents.

Adjust Side Mirrors: Before starting a car or any vehicle, drivers can adjust the side mirrors to completely eliminate any blind spots. This can be done by leaning to the right as far as possible and then adjusting the right mirror so that the body of the vehicle is hardly visible.

Adjust Rear View Mirrors: Before starting a car, you should also adjust your rear-view mirror to ensure that the rear window is framed.

Blind Spot Mirrors: Drivers can place blind spot mirrors on their side mirrors to increase visibility and erase out any blind spots.

Convex Mirrors: Convex mirrors can be used to replace normal mirrors and increase the driver’s visibility.

Drive within Speed Limit: By slowing your speed and driving within the limit, you can respond better to sudden danger and prevent blind spot accidents.

Check for Vehicles: In order to eliminate blind spots, drivers are suggested to watch for cars as they approach and briefly turn their heads to check adjacent lanes for any vehicles.

How can a Good Car Accident Lawyer help you?

Staying attentive and alert while driving can reduce the chances of you being involved in a serious accident. If you or your loved one have been involved in a collision due to the negligence of another driver, it is crucial to get in touch with a car accident lawyer. An attorney, like the ones at Riddle and Brantley can guide you on your options to seek compensation for the damages incurred such as medical expenses, property damages, loss of salary, pain and suffering.