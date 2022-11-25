Bring Color to Your Landscape – Tips for Adding a Pop of Color to Your Yard

Spring is the perfect time to add a little color to your landscape. Here are tips for adding a pop of color to your yard:

Choose your colors carefully

When it comes to adding color to your landscape, it’s important to choose wisely. The colors you select can play a big role in creating the overall tone of your space. If you want a cheerful and inviting garden, go for brighter shades like yellow or pink. For a more relaxed atmosphere, try softer hues like blue or lavender. Of course, there are no hard and fast rules – ultimately, the best way to find the right colors for your landscape is to experiment and see what feels right. So don’t be afraid to experiment until you find the perfect combination for your home.

Incorporate color into your plantings

Shrubs are a great way to add color to your landscape. There are many shrubs that are native to Salt Lake City that will do well in your climate. Incorporating shrubs into your plantings will add interest and color to your landscapes. Some shrubs that are good for adding color are beebalm, dogwood, azalea, and rhododendron. All of these shrubs have different blooming times, so you can have color in your landscape all season long. Be sure to consult with a nursery or garden center before you purchase any shrubs, so you can get advice on which shrubs will do well in your specific climate and soil type. With a little planning, you can easily incorporate shrubs into your landscape to add color and interest.

Use colorful container plantings

Container plantings are a great way to add color to your landscape. You can use containers of any size, shape, or material – just be sure to choose plants that will thrive in the conditions you provide. And don’t forget about using colorful accent pieces, like stones or mulch, to really make your containers pop. Container plantings are a great way to add color to your landscape. You can use containers of any size, shape, or material – just be sure to choose plants that will thrive in the conditions you provide. And don’t forget about using colorful accent pieces, like stones or mulch, to really make your containers pop. Container plantings are a great way to add color to your landscape.

Paint fences, sheds, and other structures

A pop of color can really liven up a landscape, and one way to add some extra visual interest is to paint fences, sheds, and other structures. When choosing colors, complement the overall tone of your landscape. For instance, if you have a lot of earth tones in your landscaping, you might want to choose a bright color like yellow or red to really make the structure stand out. Or if your landscape is mostly green, you could go for blue or purple. Once you’ve decided on the perfect color, be sure to use high-quality exterior paint for the best results. This will help ensure that the paint lasts longer and looks better than if you were to use lower-quality paint. With just a little bit of effort, you can bring loads of extra personality to your landscape with some strategic painting.

Add color to patio furniture and accessories

Outdoor furniture and accessories are a great way to add color to your landscape. Bright and cheerful fabrics for cushions and pillows can really make a space pop. Mixing and matching colors and patterns is a great way to create an eye-catching look. Adding an outdoor rug or two in a coordinating color scheme is an easy way to inject some additional color into your space. These simple tips will help you create a colorful and inviting outdoor space that you can enjoy all season long.

Include water features in your landscape

Water features are a great way to bring both beauty and function to your landscape. A well-placed water feature can serve as both a focal point and a gathering place, while also providing much-needed relief from the heat of the summer sun. Including a water feature in your landscape can be a bit of a challenge, but the results are more than worth the effort. When choosing a location for your water feature, be sure to consider both the size of the space and the amount of sunlight it receives. You’ll also need to make sure that you have access to a water source, as well as an outlet for draining excess water. Once you’ve found the perfect spot, it’s time to start planning your design. Water features come in all shapes and sizes, from simple birdbaths to elaborate ponds with cascading waterfalls. No matter what type of water feature you choose, be sure to include plenty of plants and rocks to help disguise any exposed plumbing and give your landscape a natural look. With a little planning and some elbow grease, you can easily turn your yard into an oasis.