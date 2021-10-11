Evidence Used in DUI Charges in Tennessee  

In Tennessee, law enforcement can use several different forms of evidence to prove you committed this particular offense. The code defines various categories, including breath tests, field sobriety tests, blood alcohol content (BAC), and similar measures used by Tennessee police to get one arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The list below details precisely what those measurements are and how they can be used as evidence against you:

What evidence can be used against you and can a dui ruin my life?

Breath tests

In many cases, a breathalyzer test may also be used as evidence. In Tennessee, a person who has been pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence may be asked for a breathalyzer test. If they refuse this request, they can be charged with an additional misdemeanor.

Blood tests

After the arrest, a blood test can be demanded to determine whether drugs are in your system. If you are then booked into jail, you will be required to give a sample of bodily fluids. Since an officer is not legally allowed to order this forcibly, there can be discrepancies between the test results and what happened.

Physical evidence

Any evidence gathered outside traffic stops relating to the suspect’s behavior, or appearance may also be used against them.

Statements made by witnesses

Even without blood tests or breathalyzer tests, people may still incriminate themselves by making statements inconsistent with their actual actions or otherwise untrue.

Videos and photographs

Finally, the state may present as evidence any videos or photographs that they have taken of you, as these can also show your intoxication levels.

Field sobriety tests

In Tennessee, law enforcement officers can administer field sobriety tests on those suspected of driving under the influence. From this point on, a police officer will need to make a judgment call on whether a person cannot drive safely based on their failure at these tests.

Urine tests

Many people who have been convicted of driving under the influence nationally have also been made to give urine samples as evidence that they were guilty of their alleged crime.

Subject’s BAC level

The amount that an individual’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is above the legal limit about their weight is also considered legal evidence in some states like Tennessee for DUI charges.

To convict a person who drives a vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence, an arresting officer must collect sufficient evidence that supports the charge.