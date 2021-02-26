Home Law Facing an internet crime charge: Here’s how an attorney can help!
Facing an internet crime charge: Here’s how an attorney can help!

By Emma Dylan
The number of internet crimes has increased dramatically in the last decade. Cybercrimes related to sex offenses, identify theft, phishing and skimming, have been on the rise, and these crimes are prosecuted at a federal level. Hiring the right criminal defense attorney for your case is highly important. An experienced Jersey City internet crimes attorney will have an aggressive approach and do what it takes to reduce the quantum of penalties, in case the evidence is against the client. 

Tough charges, harder penalties

The scope of internet crimes is extensively large, and the federal agencies, including the FBI, often takes over a suspect’s life, including personal electronic devices, assets, and accounts, to investigate the charges. Sexual offenses, such as possession and distribution of child pornography and online solicitation of minors, are treated more seriously, and those charged may have to face high penalties and jail term. If you have been charged with an internet crime that you haven’t committed, it is wise to seek expertise from an attorney at the earliest. 

An aggressive approach

An experienced internet crimes attorney will do their best to defend the client, even when things are exactly in favor. The role of an attorney is to fight for the client, and if there is a strong chance of conviction, they will still try to defend, so that the penalties are not as hard. Of course, the whole outcome of such charges depends on many factors and circumstances of the case, but a reliable internet crimes attorney does make a big difference. 

Defense Strategies

In case of internet crimes, the suspect is against the federal government, and that means that the defense has to be strong. Your attorney will decide on the line of defense, which could be about proving that you were wrongfully charged for the crime, or you are a case of mistaken identity. It could also mean that the attorney takes steps to prove that the evidence obtained against you was acquired through an illegal way. In many cases, the defense may also mean proving that the suspect was an unsuspecting partner to the whole act. Your attorney is the best person to decide on the line of defense, but eventually, they will do their best to get rid of the charges, or at least reduce the sentence. 

You can ask around for the top-rated attorneys in NJ for internet related crimes, and don’t shy away from relevant questions when you hire one. 

