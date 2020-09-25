FamiSafe: Best parental control app in 2020

A parental control app is a mobile application installed on the kid’s phone by parents to monitor their online activity on a kid’s device. These apps have mobile location tracker inbuilt, which makes it efficient for tracking kids’ live location. Today smartphones have become more than just a communicating device. Parents can ensure the safety as well as security of kids online using a Parental control device. FamiSafe is one such parental control with advanced mobile location tracker features. This application can find any lost or stolen phone’s accurate location using a real-time GPS tracking system. The Internet has become an integral part of the education system these days. However, giving free access to the internet could be risky affairs. Kids might visit inappropriate sites like gambling, porn, or sports betting illegal apps. Hence to ensure that these harmful sites are inaccessible on kids’ phones, we must use a parental control app. FamiSafe can easily restrict or block illegal sites to make sure those kids cannot open those sites from their phones. The cases of kidnapping have increased if we consider a time span of a decade or so. That is why parents are tense about kids’ safety, especially when they return home from school or coaching institutes.

Let us know why FamiSafe is the best parental control app in 2020

Less application size: – The file size of the application is less. This means that it consumes less space on kids’ phones, thereby making extra space for other useful apps. Not only has this FamiSafe worked in stealth or undetectable mode on kid’s phone. That is why it remains invisible on child’s smartphones, and they are unable to identify any suspicious spying activity from their phone. FamiSafe uses optimized lines of codes that execute faster and is provide reliable and trusted information while tracking the live location of any mobile device.

Track live location of kids: – Some kids are notorious and go elsewhere at the time of school or tuition classes. Parents are often worried about their performance in the examination and might want to track their smartphones’ live location. FamiSafe uses a real-time GPS tracking system that can easily find any Android or iPhone’s exact location.

Check online activities of kids:- Sometimes, kids are addicted to watching adult or porn sites when they are alone at home. That is why parents restrict kids’ phones to make them unable to view illegal sites like drug-selling sites, gambling, or sports betting sites or sites that consist of pornographic images. These sites are addictive and can affect the psychology of kids. FamiSafe can easily block these inappropriate sites for kids from a remote device.

Suspicious photo detection:- Kids make friends with an unknown person on social media and start sharing their images without even knowing the purpose of friendship. These pictures are used as a tool for blackmailing by evil-minded peoples and getting their criminal motives completed by kids. FamiSafe can notify about suspicious photo sharing on kid’s phone to parents instantly so that they can stop the sharing process and safeguarding their kids from blackmailers.

Protecting them from kidnappers: – Kidnappers find kids as their soft target. They kidnap a child for child pornography, child drug abuse, or sexual abuse. Parents often get threatening calls from the kid’s kidnappers, making them feel insecure and worrying about their safety. FamiSafe app is the best mobile location tracker app that uses real-time GPS tracking features to find our kids’ accurate position. In this way, we can rest assured about their safety and ensure protection against kids kidnappers.

FamiSafe is the best cell phone tracker app that is compatible with android as well as iPhones. The application interface is excellent, making the basic operations like tracking android or iPhone‘s location fast and easy. There are no complicated procedures for installation process of FamiSafe on a kid’s phone. As the application works in the hidden mode, they remain invisible to kid’s smartphones. They would never come to know about any spying activity at all. Parents who want to keep their child safe, secured, and protected online must use the FamiSafe parental control app.