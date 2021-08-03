How to restore your tile roof with colorbond

Roofing is an important aspect of our homes and requires some financial commitment. At some point, the roof may grow old and weathered, and you may feel the need to replace your tiles with a different kind, such as the color bond. Therefore, when it’s time to replace your old tile roof, you’ll want to seek expert guidance. For almost 70 years, concrete tiles have been used on Australian roofs, but Colorbond metal roofing has earned durability and dependability. Therefore, when your old roofing has been damaged, you may consider a complete replacement instead of restoration. Therefore when replacing your old tile roof with a new roof, there are a few factors you need to consider.

These include;

The advantages and disadvantages of tile versus Colorbond.

What is the cost difference between a Colorbond roof and a tile roof? When it comes to getting the costs of colorbond roofing, the prices may vary, and may need you to get a firm quote if you seek to replace tile roof. Ordinary Colorbond corrugated roofing will cost about the same as standard concrete tile roofs on average. Over time, you’ll save a lot of money. Therefore, when compared to tiles, Colorbond Roofing is the clear winner because of its reduced maintenance, greater insulation, higher storm damage resistance, and even the possibility of lower home insurance costs.

Are tile roofs more or less maintenance-intensive than Colorbond roofs?



Which is simpler to install, and which is more difficult? For skilled tradespeople, installing Colorbond steel is a snap. Colorbond Roofing’s lightweight and cut-to-length characteristics allow vast sections to be quickly installed by fewer workers. Thus, reducing your property’s exposure to many individuals and lowering the chance of damage. On the other hand, Tile roofing crews are often bigger than metal roofing crews. This increases the potential for property damage during installation. Additionally, tile roofs are more delicate, and tradespeople walking on the roof can quickly harm them. Moreover, When building tile roofs, tile pointing and roof capping can be difficult and require special attention.

Will a new Colorbond roof improve the value of my home more than a tile roof when I sell it? Colorbond is perhaps Australia’s most popular and well-known roofing material presently. Additionally, Colorbond roofs are becoming increasingly popular among homebuyers. However, personal taste will always play a role in deciding property prices. While terracotta tiles might look great on certain types of homes, Colorbond roofing is quickly becoming the roof of the future. In conclusion, replacing worn-out old roofing tiles with Colorbond will significantly increase the value of your home.

Selecting the Correct Colorbond Product. colorbond comes in a variety of roofing products. They are made to enable them to ensure harsh environmental conditions such as extreme hot climates. Therefore, colorbond is designed to fit different kinds of situations. hence,, when selecting, ensure you get ones that provide the environmental conditions of your area of residence. You could choose a variety from, for instance, Choose Colorbond Ultra steel or Colorbond stainless steel for coastal and other high-corrosion areas. Secondly, you could choose from the standard Colorbond steel selection for normal Australian conditions and locales.

Getting professionals that are experts with colorbond.

Advantages of colorbond roofing

Weight;

Colorbond roofing is significantly lighter than tile roofing, up to 90% lighter. This not only makes handling and installation easier and faster, but it also means that the roofing subframe is not subjected to severe loads, allowing you to use lighter battens and place rafters wider apart for even more cost savings.

Longevity/ lifespan:

Tile roofs are quickly damaged and prone to breaking under normal Australian weather extremes, but Colorbond roofs may last up to 70 years. On tile roofs, problem leaks are common at the ridge capping regions. Colorbond ridge flashings are more dependable and easier to install.

Water collection:

Older tile roofs absorb some water, which adds to the roof’s weight and lowers the quantity of water that can be collected. In times of extreme drought, this might be crucial. Tiles tend to break, and the dirt that accumulates, as a result, stimulates the growth of moss and mold, which may pollute your drinking water. A Colorbond roof collects 100% of the rain.

Maintenance:

Colorbond roofs are a low-maintenance, stable-surfaced roofing option. Even when routine maintenance is required, such as cleaning or repainting, the metal roofing panels are unlikely to be damaged. On the other hand, Tile roofs are prone to cracking, exposing the sub-roofing to water damage and enabling dirt to accumulate. Walking on a tile roof might cause tile to dislodge or break. Therefore, roof support structures for heavy tile roofs may need to be strengthened or replaced regularly.

Insulation;

Colorbond Roofs should have a 55 mm thick foil bonded insulating blanket put beneath them as a minimum. Thermal, acoustic, and condensation protection are all provided by this blanket. This isn’t the case with tile roofs, which are frequently built with simply plain foil under them, if at all.

Flexibility in design:

Colorbond roofing gives designers a lot more freedom than tile roofing when it comes to design. That’s why, in recent years, we’ve observed a trend of aesthetically planned structures specifying metal roofing rather than tiles. Colorbond roofing is a creative designer’s dream product, with a wide range of color and pattern options.

Moreover, another advantage includes the fact that colorbond roofing can be installed on the very low pitch or even flat roofs. Therefore, to minimize leaks, tile roofs require a properly pitched roof angle. Therefore, when working under height constraints yet needing to maximize your building area, this might be a key concern.

In conclusion, tiled roofs may become boring for you or you decide to change them for other reasons such as wear and tear. Therefore, you may select between a Zincalume® or Colorbond® roof to replace your existing tile roof. This is done by removing the current tile studs. When you replace your tile roof, replace any battens that are insufficient for the new metal roof to be installed on with new 40mm metal top hat slats.