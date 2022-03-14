Sleeping Problems? Six Tips to Help Your Child to Sleep at Night

Trying to get your child to sleep at night is one of the most common problems when it comes to parenting. Bedtime can be a stressful battle that can leave you frustrated and tired. However, there are a few simple things that you can do when your child is refusing to nod off at the right time. This article provide six effective tips that will help you to get your child to sleep at night.

Set an Individualized Bedtime

If you have several kids with larger age gaps, then you should set them different bedtimes. Although it may seem easier to put them both to bed at the same time, children of different ages require a different amount of sleep each night. Children will also often have their own sleep schedule – some are early risers while others are night owls. Know how much sleep each child needs at night and then calculate a set bedtime for them. You should always stick to a set time when you turn the lights off because this will help to get your children into a routine.

Turn the TV Off

You should aim to turn the television off at least an hour before bedtime. Studies have shown that the light from a television screen can interfere with melatonin production, which of course can affect sleep. Some television programs will also get your child’s imagination going, which can in turn make them excited and not ready for bed.

Keep it Calm

The hours leading up to bedtime should also be kept calm. Avoid loud music, bright lights and other activities which may get them hyperactive. These can all have severe effects on sleep patterns. Instead read them a book, or play a calming calm together.

Exercise

If your child is still full of beans when it comes to bedtime, then they may not be getting enough exercise in the daytime. You can add some exercise in the early afternoon by playing games with them outside or enrolling them in classes which are appropriate for their age.

Food

Food also plays an important part in the quality of your child’s sleep. You should already be feeding them a nutritious wholesome diet, but try and avoid feeding them at any time close to their bedtime. You should also not give them sugary drinks or snacks in the evening, as they can give your child a sugar rush and extra energy.

Create the Right Environment

A few small adjustments to your child’s bedroom can make all the difference to their sleep schedule. Make sure that their mattress is comfortable for them, that pillows and duvets are cosy and that the lighting is dim. You can also include things like calming music, or give them a soft teddy bear to cuddle just before they go to bed. Some children also prefer to have a small night light on in their bedroom at night.

There you have it, six simple tips that will help your child to easily drift off to dreamland every night. Good luck.