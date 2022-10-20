The Best Horror Films to Watch on Hulu this Halloween

Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October, and this year it falls on a Monday. It’s the perfect excuse to spend a night in watching scary movies to get you into the Halloween spirit.

So go get the candy and popcorn ready as here are our picks for the best scary films to watch on Hulu this Halloween.

Hellraiser (2022)

35 years after the original, Clive Barker’s gory horror title is getting a reboot on Hulu. It’s directed by David Bruckner and starring Odessa A’zion as Riley McKendry, a recovering drug addict who has to confront the evil inside an ancient puzzle box after she and her boyfriend steal it from an abandoned warehouse.

Parasite

The destitute Kim family tricks its way into becoming employees of the wealthy Park family in the hopes of an easier life, but soon enough their greed begins to threaten their newly found comfort. This South Korean black comedy thriller by Bong Joon Ho became the first ever non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award at the 2019 Oscars.

Black Swan

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis star as two competing ballerinas in this psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky. Struggling under intense pressure in the competitive ballet community, the two women begin to identify with Tchaikovsky’s black and white swan – with tragic consequences.

Matriarch

Matriarch focuses on 40-something advertising executive Laura who, after developing a mysterious illness as a result of surviving an overdose, returns to her seemingly idyllic home to stay with her estranged mother. Soon enough her journey back in time to confront her problems turns into a battle for survival as she discovers a dark secret.

My Friend Dahmer

This is the haunting, true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in high school, based on a 2012 graphic novel by his old high school friend John Backderf. Ross Lynch portrays the awkward adolescent Dahmer in high school, a few years before his first murder. Towards graduation, Dahmer begins to spiral increasingly out of control as his life unravels around him.

All these movies are available on Hulu at the time of publication. If you’re living outside the US, you should be able to use a VPN to change your IP address, so you can enjoy watching Hulu anywhere in the world.

You can still sign up for Hulu even if you don’t have a US issued credit card. The easiest way to do that is with an instant Hulu gift card. Both new and existing customers can redeem Hulu gift cards by visiting hulu.com/gift and entering the gift card code. Doing that allows you to create a new Hulu account without linking a credit card, so you can start watching wherever you are.

Happy Halloween!