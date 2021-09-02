Home News The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities
News

The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

By Emma Dylan
0
59

Celebrities have long been idolized for their incredible talent, with the concept of fame originating as far back as Roman times.

Over many centuries we’ve honed our ideas about celebrities, and today we apricate those with great skill, physical beauty and industry connections.

Today, celebrities are paid millions, if not billions, of dollars to promote brands, attend events and perform in pop culture content such as movies or music videos.

Here is a list of some of the highest-paid celebrities in the world currently and why they’re so incredibly wealthy and successful.

Robert Pattinson

Former Twighlight child star Robert Pattinson has flourished since his role in the renowned vampire film series. Today, he’s not only a successful actor. He will soon grace our screens as the iconic superhero Batman but also a member of Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His versatility and wide range of projects make him one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Kylie Jenner

Having come from an incredibly wealthy background and grown up on TV as part of her family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner has made this list. From her illustrious beginnings, she has risen to become a beauty mogul with her own makeup and skincare brand. She is also a model and online influencer who makes a lot of money from brand promotion.

Lionel Messi

Award-winning Argentina footballer Lionel Messihas a salary of more than $160 million a year and a NET worth of around $600 million, making him one of the richest soccer players in the world. He’s renowned as an expert in his craft and a role model and brand representative for many companies.

Tyler Perry

Often thought of as one of the highest-paid men in the entertainment industry, Tyler Perry is a respected actor, director, producer and all-around entertainer. He’s known for his comedy roles, but he has also delved into dramas, including

A Fall From Grace and Gone Girl.

George Lucas

Having sold his film company to Disney almost a decade ago, George Lucas has amassed an immense fortune from his roles directing some of the world’s most popular film franchises. These include Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and they have made him millions from both film rights and merchandising.

Rihanna

Rihanna rose to fame through her music career, but she has since branched out and now is a successful businesswoman with a makeup and lingerie empire. Her products and music have both been so lucrative that Rihanna has recently become a billionaire. She’s now not only an incredibly wealthy woman but also a household name.

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is one of the most influential and wealthiest tennis stars in the world. Thanks to his incredible performance on the court and his world record winning Grand Slam wins, he’s a household name. Federer also has an impressive social media following and is known as an influencer who works with many luxury brands, including Moët &Chandon, Nike,  Mercedes-Benz and many more.

Emma Dylan
Previous articleAtlanta Ranked Eighth-Best Driving City in the US

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Waking Up Still Tired? Try these things before bed

Emma Dylan -
0
Sometimes, by the time you get up in the morning, you are feeling pretty tired. It's hard to wake up in the morning and...
Read more
News

What is the best rye whisky available in the market?

Emma Dylan -
0
How can one choose the best brand for himself/herself? What are the tips to choose a good one? Most of frequent visitors have some...
Read more
News

How NRIs can manage their properties in India

Emma Dylan -
0
Indians living outside of India but with Indian origin are known as NRIs, i.e, non-residential Indians. These NRIs are open to invest in both...
Read more
News

The Differences Between a Catholic Church and a Non-denominational Church

Emma Dylan -
0
A Non-denominational church can be thought of as a kind of church that does not specialize in any one particular faith. This is different...
Read more

Must Read

The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

News Emma Dylan -
0
Celebrities have long been idolized for their incredible talent, with the concept of fame originating as far back as Roman times. Over many centuries we've...
Read more

Atlanta Ranked Eighth-Best Driving City in the US

Automotive Emma Dylan -
0
Atlanta drivers have a distinct reputation as fast, reckless, and aggressive. But is that reputation warranted? A recent study ranked drivers across the country,...
Read more

What’s the Difference between Trash Pumps and Water Pumps?

Business Emma Dylan -
0
Not every pump is created the same. If you want to do draining tasks, you shouldn’t just buy a pump and jump into your...
Read more

The Top 5 Treatments For Acne Scars

Health Emma Dylan -
0
Any infliction to the skin either through trauma, hormones or chemicals can result in issues such as acne, which may end up leaving stubborn...
Read more

Did 2020 Do a Number on Your Credit Score? Here’s How to Salvage It

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
There’s no denying 2020 was a difficult year, and many are still dealing with financial troubles caused by the pandemic. The good news is...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.