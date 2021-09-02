The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities

Celebrities have long been idolized for their incredible talent, with the concept of fame originating as far back as Roman times.

Over many centuries we’ve honed our ideas about celebrities, and today we apricate those with great skill, physical beauty and industry connections.

Today, celebrities are paid millions, if not billions, of dollars to promote brands, attend events and perform in pop culture content such as movies or music videos.

Here is a list of some of the highest-paid celebrities in the world currently and why they’re so incredibly wealthy and successful.

Robert Pattinson

Former Twighlight child star Robert Pattinson has flourished since his role in the renowned vampire film series. Today, he’s not only a successful actor. He will soon grace our screens as the iconic superhero Batman but also a member of Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His versatility and wide range of projects make him one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Kylie Jenner

Having come from an incredibly wealthy background and grown up on TV as part of her family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner has made this list. From her illustrious beginnings, she has risen to become a beauty mogul with her own makeup and skincare brand. She is also a model and online influencer who makes a lot of money from brand promotion.

Lionel Messi

Award-winning Argentina footballer Lionel Messihas a salary of more than $160 million a year and a NET worth of around $600 million, making him one of the richest soccer players in the world. He’s renowned as an expert in his craft and a role model and brand representative for many companies.

Tyler Perry

Often thought of as one of the highest-paid men in the entertainment industry, Tyler Perry is a respected actor, director, producer and all-around entertainer. He’s known for his comedy roles, but he has also delved into dramas, including

A Fall From Grace and Gone Girl.

George Lucas

Having sold his film company to Disney almost a decade ago, George Lucas has amassed an immense fortune from his roles directing some of the world’s most popular film franchises. These include Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and they have made him millions from both film rights and merchandising.

Rihanna

Rihanna rose to fame through her music career, but she has since branched out and now is a successful businesswoman with a makeup and lingerie empire. Her products and music have both been so lucrative that Rihanna has recently become a billionaire. She’s now not only an incredibly wealthy woman but also a household name.

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is one of the most influential and wealthiest tennis stars in the world. Thanks to his incredible performance on the court and his world record winning Grand Slam wins, he’s a household name. Federer also has an impressive social media following and is known as an influencer who works with many luxury brands, including Moët &Chandon, Nike, Mercedes-Benz and many more.