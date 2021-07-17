Waking Up Still Tired? Try these things before bed

Sometimes, by the time you get up in the morning, you are feeling pretty tired. It’s hard to wake up in the morning and not be groggy or even a bit irritable. So, what can you do to help yourself? Well, first try to remember what it was like when you first went to sleep at night.

If you can remember, that may help. If not, here are a few things that you can try to make sure that you get that heavy sleep that you crave. Before bed, try to do one of these things:

o Set your alarm for 5am. If you have trouble waking up in the mornings, try going to sleep two hours earlier. This way, your body is fully prepared to wake up. Also, setting an alarm for 5am will cause your brain to think that it has already been asleep all night long. This is helpful in blocking out napping during the day.

o Give yourself a short walk. This is especially helpful if you are catching up on sleep. Taking a brisk walk is good for your circulation and can sometimes help you feel refreshed. Of course, you can try to take a nice bubble bath before hand to sooth those tired muscles.

o Try to make a cup of green tea. Green tea can help you relax. Simply drink a cup before you go to bed. The hemp oil capsule can help to curb your appetite as well.

These are just a few things that you can try during your wakening time. It may not instantly work for you, but over time it will start to work. Over time, you’ll find yourself not wakening as tired as you used to. As a final thought, make sure that you don’t overdo things at night. Resting is essential to getting ready for the day.

Many people also don’t like to get up in the mornings. If you’re one of these people, there is hope. You can try putting yourself down before you even put on your socks. When you do this, you’ll wake up feeling more relaxed than if you simply put yourself to sleep. All you have to do is practice this once a day to see if it helps.

When trying to get more sleep, it’s important that you don’t try to fixate on problems at night. Instead, you should try to focus on what’s happening in the morning. Do you see or hear anything that causes you to be anxious? If so, change your focus to something else in the morning. The more your brain is exercised, the easier it will be to drift off to sleep.