10 Most Useful Tips To Crack SBI Exams

The State Bank of India is a leading Public Sector Bank in the country. It has also been a source of providing various opportunities to aspiring candidates to get a job in the banking sector.

Over lakhs of candidates apply for SBI exams every year which makes it one of the most sought after examinations in the banking industry. There are three major posts for which the State Bank of India conducts recruitment. This includes:

Probationary Officer (PO)

Junior Associates (Clerk)

Specialist Officer (SO)

Of the three posts mentioned above, Bank PO is one for which the competition is the toughest and so is the standard of the exam. It is one of the highest entry-level posts for which a bank exam is held. Aspirants looking forward to the upcoming SBI PO recruitment can visit the linked article for more details.

Further below, we have discussed the most useful tips which shall help candidates prepare for the upcoming SBI exams and ace them. These tips will help aspirants strategise a study plan and accordingly start their preparation.

Best Tips for SBI Exam Preparation

Over the years, the number of applicants has marginally increased for SBI exams, which has further resulted in higher cut off marks and increased complexity in terms of the standard of examination. Thus, one must be thoroughly prepared to crack these exams in the very first attempt.

Given below are the 10 most suitable tips which will guide a bank aspirant through their exam preparation with the correct approach:

Analysing the Syllabus – The exam pattern and syllabus for each post is slightly different, which is why it is important to carefully go through the curriculum before moving forward with the preparation. This will ensure that none of the important topics has been skipped and the syllabus is entirely covered Check for Coaching/Assistance (if needed) – After reviewing the syllabus, it is easy to apprehend if any kind of assistance shall be needed with the preparation. In case, yes, then one must carefully opt for the best Coaching Institute with top-notch faculty, detailed study material, decent past results and economical Collect Books/Study Material – Both online and offline study material can easily be accessed for the bank exam preparation. But one must ensure that they have sufficient study material and updated notes to keep up with the pace of preparation Proper Time Table and Strategy – The syllabus is comprehensive and to ensure that all the topics are covered and thoroughly revised, having a set time table and correct approach and strategy is a must Turn To Video Lectures – It has often been observed that one may have difficulty to understand concepts when explained verbally. Thus, video lectures which are easily available online are a more appropriate source to study from as they are move interactive and engaging Solve Mock Test – To get an understanding of the question paper and the types of questions which may be asked, solving mock tests are the best move going forward Refer To Previous Year Question Paper – Judging the standard of examination can easily be done by referring to the question papers from the previous years Time Management is the Key – A lot depends on how well you manage your time while solving the question paper because stipulated time is allotted to answer the questions from each section. Thus, ensuring that more questions are solved more efficiently, special attention must be given to time management during preparation Review the Previous Years Cut Off Marks – It has been observed that the minimum qualifying marks for SBI exams have been increasing over the years. Thus, to get an estimate for upcoming recruitments, one must review the cut off marks from the previous years Positive Approach – A lot of candidates tend to give up during the course of preparation and feel over-pressurised. But it is important that a correct and positive approach is accepted by the aspirant

All the tips discussed above will only prove to be helpful for the candidates. Apart from this, one must also know that a set system is followed for SBI recruitment, which starts with the notification release and ends with the provisional allotment of candidates.

One must also refer to the SBI Admit Card page to get more details as the hall ticket acts as an approval that the candidate’s application has been accepted.

Now is the time to start with your preparation for the upcoming State Bank of India exams and strive to achieve your goals.