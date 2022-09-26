Which are the Highest Paying MBA specialisations in India?

Most Indian students aim to go for further studies, as most people in this country believe that education is a cornerstone for success. And it is correct to say that the more you learn, the more you earn. This is true for everyone, including the people who are in the field of commerce and are pursuing their management degrees. There are some top-tier business schools in India which have proven Management studies to be the gateway to a successful, high-paying career with their amazing campus and a plethora of opportunities to improve your skill set.

However, there are certain specific MBA or Masters of Business Administration specialisations which pay a little more than the others. Innumerable colleges are offering MBA courses; however, students always go for the top ones, such as IIM or ISB. MBA in the field of finance and accounting is considered to be one of the highest paid MBA specialisations in India. There are many other ones such as MBA in HR, Marketing, etc.

Highest paying MBA specialisations in India:

In this article, we will be discussing some of the highest paying MBA specialisations in India that can assist post-graduates to get a hefty package.

MBA in Finance

This is one of the most popular MBA specialisations in India as it allows people to build a great work portfolio. It is about asset management, financial planning, investments and many other minute topics related to financial analysis. For candidates who have an interest in analysing the financial reports of companies, an MBA in finance is essential. Students with an MBA in finance will also get to work on portfolio management and learn to build networks that will assist in career growth.

Average salary package – 7,00,000 – 20,00,000 INR

MBA in Marketing

A lot of people have doubts about which MBA specialisation is the best in India. MBA in marketing is a commonly pursued course among students these days, especially due to the amount of knowledge and education it offers with regard to product introduction, branding, marketing, campaigns, etc. Individuals with good knowledge of social media platforms and SEO can also look into this course. This is considered to be one of the best paying MBA specialisations.

Average salary package – 7,00,000 – 8,00,000 INR (subject to increase as you progress in your career)

MBA in Operations

If you are looking for a decent MBA program, however, and don’t want your study routine to be too hectic, then MBA in Operations will be suitable for you. Individuals will not have to learn about core finance or marketing topics. Instead, most of their syllabus will be based on operational management learning.

Operational work is the backbone of a company, so getting an MBA in operations will serve someone well if they are planning to seek employment in the corporate world.

Average salary package – 3,05,000 – 15,00,000 INR

MBA in Analytics

MBA in analytics is one of the best paying MBA specialisations out there. Analytics is the future if you’re interested in maximising profit and carrying out performance management for a company. It educates students about different skills such as analytical thinking and data management and representation to showcase the existing state as well as the potential of a company in numbers. Visual management of data is another important sub-section of this course that aspirants are taught.

Average salary package – 5,00,000 – 8,00,000 INR (salary will increase as you become more experienced in this field)

MBA in Entrepreneurship

Business aspirants and future entrepreneurs can pursue this MBA if they want an A to Z on how businesses work. They will learn about different concepts, ranging from capital expenditure to debt-equity ratio, amongst others. All of this enhances your financial and operational knowledge and allows you to become a more efficient business personnel. After this course, students will have a basic understanding of how to turn an idea into a business plan.

Average salary package – 5,00,000 – 20,00,000 INR (salary will increase as you become more experienced in this field)

Conclusion

To wrap it up, it would be fair to say that MBA in finance and marketing enjoys the most attention from business school aspirants. However, these are not the only management study specialisations that you can pursue. Many other things can assist you in building a steady career. You will have to choose the one that suits your niche.

FAQs

Which is the best MBA specialisation in India?

Well, it depends on the individual and which field he/she would like to work in. However, the most popular specialisation seems to be the MBA in finance and accounting.

Which MBA specialisation is the most in-demand in India?

These days, the MBA in HR seems to be a common choice among men and women who are looking forward to working in human resources. However, the MBA in finance and accounting still seems to be on top of the MBA in-demand list.

Which MBA specialisation leads to the best pay in India?

MBA in finance and accounting is the best-paying MBA specialisation in India and most people consider it the finest out of all management studies programmes. It also offers the largest selection of career advancement options to the students who pursue it.

