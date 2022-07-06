10 Things You Can Do To Improve Laptop Performance

Everyday laptop use can take a toll on your computer’s performance. Over time, you may notice that your laptop starts to slow down or doesn’t work as well as it used to. You don’t need to call for computer help in West Jordan to boost your laptop’s performance. There are a number of things you can do on your own to get it back up to speed.

Keep your laptop clean

Just like any other piece of technology, laptops need to be kept clean in order to function properly. Dust and dirt can build up over time and cause your laptop to overheat or malfunction. Use a soft, dry cloth to dust off your computer regularly. If you spill something on your keyboard, make sure to clean it up right away.

Defragment your hard drive

One of the main reasons why laptops slow down over time is because of fragmentation. When files are saved to your hard drive, they can become scattered and fragmented. This makes it harder for your computer to access and use those files, which can lead to a slowdown.

To help improve your laptop’s performance, you can defragment your hard drive. This process will reorganize your files and make them easier for your computer to access. You can use the built-in Disk Defragmenter tool in Windows or a third-party defragmentation program.

Get rid of bloatware

Bloatware is unnecessary software that comes pre-installed on your laptop. This type of software can take up valuable space on your hard drive and slow down your computer. Many manufacturers install bloatware on new laptops in order to make money from advertising or selling the software.

If you don’t use a certain piece of bloatware, you can usually uninstall it. To do this, you can use the built-in Add or Remove Programs tool in Windows. You can also use a third-party program like CCleaner to help you identify and remove bloatware.

Update your software

One of the best ways to improve your laptop’s performance is to keep your software up-to-date. Software developers release updates regularly in order to fix bugs and add new features. By installing these updates, you can help improve your laptop’s stability and performance.

Most software programs will notify you when an update is available. You can also check for updates manually by going to the Help or About section in the program. For Windows, you can check for updates by opening the Control Panel and going to Windows Update.

Use a lighter desktop background

The desktop background on your laptop can have a big impact on its performance. If you use a high-resolution image or video for your background, it can slow down your computer. To help improve your laptop’s performance, you should use a lighter image or solid color for your desktop background.

You can change your desktop background by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting Personalize. Then, click on the Desktop Background option and select an image or solid color. For Windows 10, you can also use the Settings app to change your desktop background.

Don’t use too many browsers

If you use a web browser like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, you may be tempted to keep a lot of tabs open at the same time. While this may be convenient, it can actually slow down your laptop. Having too many tabs open can use up a lot of memory and processing power, which can lead to a slowdown.

If you need to keep a lot of tabs open, you can install an extension like The Great Suspender. This extension will automatically suspend tabs that are not being used in order to free up memory and processing power.

Restart your computer regularly

One of the best ways to improve your laptop’s performance is to restart it regularly. This will help clear out any memory that is being used and close any programs that are running in the background. You should aim to restart your computer at least once a day.

You can restart your computer by clicking on the Start menu and selecting the Restart option. You can also use the shortcut key Windows+R to open the Run dialog box. Then, type “shutdown /r” into the box and press Enter.

Avoid using too many programs at once

If you try to use too many programs at the same time, it can slow down your laptop. This is because each program uses a certain amount of memory and processing power. When you have too many programs open, it can use up all of your computer’s resources and lead to a slowdown.

If you need to use multiple programs at the same time, you should close any programs that you’re not using. You can also try using a program like Windows 10’s Task Manager to help you manage your computer’s resources.

Scan for viruses and malware

One of the most common causes of a slow laptop is viruses and malware. These malicious programs can use up a lot of your computer’s resources and even damage your files. To help protect your laptop, you should scan it regularly for viruses and malware.

There are many different antivirus and anti-malware programs that you can use. Some of the most popular programs include Avast, AVG, and Malwarebytes.

Upgrade your hardware

If you’ve tried all of the above tips and your laptop is still slow, you may need to upgrade your hardware. For example, you may need to add more RAM or install a faster hard drive. You can also buy a new laptop if your current one is too old or doesn’t have the necessary hardware.

If you decide to upgrade your laptop, you should consult with a professional to ensure that you get the right parts. You should also back up your files before making any changes to your computer.

These are just a few of the things that you can do to improve your laptop’s performance. By following these tips, you can help keep your computer running smoothly and avoid any slowdown.