3 Main Considerations An X-Gen Employee When Applying to a New Job

Gen X

According to Julia Kagan’s Investopedia article (2020), there is debate over what years define the generation known as “Generation X”. The debate stands that individuals either born between 1961-1981 or 1965-1979 can claim this title as their own. More stats according to Kagan’s article list this generation is in-between the Baby Boomers and the Millennial Generations. Additionally, this generation sees themselves as not as ready for retirement as their parents were.

Job Hunt

With Gen X job-hunters in the search for their next step vocationally, a job that participates in pooled employer plans may be exactly the right move to help them feel better about retirement being around the corner in only a couple of decades. These plans, according to Rehmann’s retirement blog, make contributions made by employers more-accessible and achievable by having a higher buying power than they would standing alone. These pooled employer plans essentially provide a larger scope of options while members of Gen X look for their next job–increasing the flow of money into retirement accounts. Therefore this generation can feel better about the future without compromising interest necessarily for the sake of rare benefits.

Culture Of High Performance

Even though Gen X job hunters aren’t set up as well as other generations seem to be in a financial sense–it may not be their fault. Overall, according to Schnitzer’s and Fabiano’s 2019 article on Ladders, this generation has a lot to bring to the table. This includes the avoidance of burnout by maintaining a work-life balance. Previous generations had a nasty habit of working too hard and burning out in the workplace. Also, this generation knows how to use technology while others in older generations may not do as well naturally. Finally, collaboration comes more easily to this generation than others–where the lack of technology while growing up forced this generation to learn how to make friends and work together face to face. This generation can certainly ignite a culture of high performance in just about any industry.

Play To Strengths

Already mentioned, Schnitzer’s and Fabiano’s 2019 article on Ladders, Gen X has some strengths to offer in the workplace. And so, anyone in this generation entering into the job market once again should focus on the strengths of their specific generation. First of all, understanding the work-life balance can help maintain continuity in a team. If everyone is working to the point where there is constant turnover… a company will suffer over time. This is something to market to potential employers. Additionally, the use of technology is appropriate and familiar. This generation was able to shift to technology and the use of tech like phones and computers early enough to where they could learn to do a task in a variety of ways. Finally, the aforementioned strength of collaboration is very marketable. Younger generations that may be better with technology can be, in some ways, debilitated by it. Friendships were perhaps formed online or enhanced at first through a screen for younger generations. Meanwhile, being able to display confident face to face interactions will likely never be a skill that can be ignored in the marketplace.

Relocation

Sometimes relocating is part of the process with an employer. Meanwhile, there are often policies in play that can work to the benefit of both parties. Workforce’s 2002 article on their website has useful information that breaks down these relocation policy best practices. Some of these relocation policy best practices include temporary living arrangements, spousal care, and covering the cost of transporting items to the new location. Having to move can feel like a significant setback; however, these policies can make the change feel like more of a positive adjustment to get started on the right track.

Finding That Job

Emily Moore’s 2018 article on Glassdoor breaks down the advice of experts that help people find the right job for them! This advice is useful, not only to Gen X– but each generation on the job hunt!

The first tip by Roy Cohen is to be clear from the start. With all the time and energy that will go into a job, it’s far better to be overly specific with desires and preferences.

Another helpful tip, contributing to the article by Mary Grace Gardner, is to apply for jobs that aren’t a 100% match. She states that people, more often than not, will sell themselves short instead of shooting for higher targets they’re qualified to fill.

Finally, a third tip given in the article is to not overlook a current job. Aurora Meneghello advises searchers to give their best where they are and to act with integrity and to focus on the people around them.

Additional Retirement Methods

It’s no secret that Gen X feels behind in saving for retirement. This process usually takes someone’s entire working life to achieve goals through interest, saving, and other investment accounts. Meanwhile, Alessandra Malito’s article (2019) for MarketWatch emphasizes the financial opportunities this generation has to utilize and get caught up and ready for when it comes time to hang it up. Now, Gen X job seekers can filter through candidates based on whether they can accommodate these financial plans.

The plan is to increase 401k contributions. Regulations have permitted astounding increases all the way.