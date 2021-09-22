A Guide to Buying your First RC Model Car

Toy cars are the buzzword in most cities, and modern remote cars are joining the trend. Do you plan to collect RC car models as a hobby? Well, you can build an extensive collection in different versions and models. However, this can be challenging for a beginner, and you should understand how to choose the fastest machines available.

Here’s a beginner guide to buying RC cars:

Know the RC car types

The RC market offers a wide selection of machines. These include buggies, drift cars, touring cars, monster trucks, crawlers, and short course trucks.

Drift Cars– Drifting is a favorite thrill among many, and RC drift cars are gaining popularity. These vehicles are highly customizable, and you can configure the suspensions, steering, and power.

Touring cars-Touring cars are on-road machines are suitable for carpet, concrete, and asphalt floors. These machines feature four wheels and an independent suspension with a lower and upper deck. They fall in the 1:10 category and are great choices for novices.

RC buggy-These are all-terrain vehicles and are ideal for muddy and rocky surfaces.

RC crawlers-The crawler suits uneven surfaces and can climb gravel and mountainous surfaces. It’s low speed but still challenges any rugged terrain.

RC short course truck-It features four wheels shielded by bumpers. The RC short course truck can run on different terrains and flat roads. Also, you can customize it to fit your preferences.

Understand the car sizes

There are different RC car sizes, and understanding them helps in selection. The common scale sizes are 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 and 1:12. 1:10 is ideal for beginners and features a wide variety of components. You can also go for smaller sizes like the 1:28 or 1:64 if seeking a toy-grade model. It’s worth noting that the scale sizes are closely related to the speed, weight, and type of components.

The speed matters!

Modern RC machines are fast compared to average cars. Most conventional cars will run at a fraction of RC cars and will do about 60Kmh. However, modern RCs can do a scale speed of 600 Km/h or more. Speed isn’t the only metric to consider, though! You can get RC cars on a limited budget that can perform well on different terrains.

Know the battery types

Batteries form a significant aspect of the technology in RC cars. An example is nickel-metal hydride batteries; they are durable and will degrade over time, just like other types. However, RC technology is evolving at a faster rate, and lithium polymer batteries are now popular. They are lighter and hold more power. Check the voltage for this determines the engine speed.

Do I need spare parts?

Of course, you will. For some cars, you may have to assemble and paint, while for others, you’ll only unpack and start driving. No matter your choice, think of the replacement parts and how easy it is to get them. Also, consider the cost of spares; you may have to replace some parts often.

In summary

RC cars are the latest additions in the tech world. If you’re buying such machines for the first time, choose quality devices from reputed manufacturers or dealers. Also, understand the sizing, speed, voltage and pick what matches your preferences.