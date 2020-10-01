ESSENTIAL TIPS TO EXTEND THE LIFE OF YOUR CAR

Cars don’t come cheap. After spending a massive chunk of your savings on that brand new car, you will do everything to maintain its condition and keep it as new as possible. Luckily, with good service and maintenance, you can extend the life of your car significantly. Here are essential tips you can use to ensure your vehicle lasts as long as possible.

Change your car transmission fluid regularly.

Transmissions operate at high temperatures, and the overheating can break down the transmission fluid needing a replacement. If your transmission fluid is not on the right levels, your car transmission will experience tear problems such as shifting issues. Peak Auto transmission fluid lubricates the transmission parts, protects the surfaces from the tear, and minimizes the high operating temperature by enhancing cooling.

Additionally, keep on checking all other car fluids that require changing such as brake fluid, radiator coolant, power steering fluid, differential fluid, and transfer case fluid. Check the fluid levels in between services to keep any problems away.

Regular oil changing

Engine oil lubricates and cools all the parts packed inside your car’s engine. Staying ahead of the oil changes is vital to keep your car engine going and operating efficiently. If you ignore changing the engine oil, it results in reduced efficiency, meta-eating sludge, and the engine’s eventual failure. The manual always has recommendations about the car’s oil changes, such as changing after every 3000miles.

Keep an eye on the filters.

Filters come in handy for keeping debris out of your engine. For instance, the air filters eliminate air and dust particles. Oil and fuel filters trap abrasive sediments. It would help if you had a new oil filter with every oil change. While replacing an air filter depends more on the conditions under which you drive your car-if, they are dustier or not, the car’s manual always has a guideline for which filters you should regularly change.

Check on the tires

Tires are what keep your car going on the surface of the road. Therefore, check their condition from time to time and ensure they have enough air pressure. Always drive with inflated tires and have an extra one in case of a puncture. Well-maintained tires translate to improved fuel safety and efficiency. Plus, we all don’t like purchasing new tires, so maintaining your tires keeps them going for more extended periods.

Repair any windscreen chips immediately

Many windscreen chips begin small and gradually grow into a severe crack that will cause you to repair the entire windscreen. So, repair small chips when you notice them to avoid future problems.

Store your car in the garage when not in use

Many people often ignore storing their cars in the garage and usually prefer the driveway. However, reserving your car in the garage protects it from external damages, especially in winter, and keeps it from snow and ice covers. If your yard is full of old stuff, consider a yard sale to get rid of the items you don’t necessarily need to create room for the storage of your car.

Keep your car clean

As obvious as it sounds, washing your car now and then extends its life. Ensure it is clean both on the external and interior to maintain high resale value.

The bottom line

To extend the life of your car, observe servicing and maintenance. Additionally, how you drive determines the longevity of your vehicle. Always drive carefully and repair minor issues before they become serious problems.