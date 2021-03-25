Author Solutions Reveal the Top Benefits of Self-Publishing

There’s an old saying that we all have a book inside us. If you’re a budding writer and want to share your words with the world, the first step is to look into your publishing options. While you may already be well-versed in the realities of traditional publishing, there’s an alternative that you must not overlook. For many years, self-publishing has helped writers realize their dreams and become the authors they always wanted to be.

If that sounds like the route for you, let’s take a deep-dive into some of the benefits of self-publishing. Here are some of the advantages you can expect, according to the dedicated team of experts from leading self-publishers, Author Solutions.

1. Take complete creative control

When you work with a traditional publishing house, you may find that they take a creative interest in your work. For instance, your editor may tell you to change aspects of the story or edit out certain parts to fit their criteria. While that process helps them to create their perfect piece of work, it may not be the book that you originally envisioned.

Fortunately enough, there is another option. Choosing to self-publish a book means that you have complete creative control. As the experts at Author Solutions explain, when you decide to work with a self-publishing company, all of the major decisions are yours. That means that the end product is exactly what you had in mind when you started out.

2. It can be a faster process

The book publishing process with traditional publishers can be long. From having the initial spark of an idea to finding an agent and then a publisher, it can take a long time. What’s more, there are a lot of ‘maybes’ in that scenario. As most writers know, it can be difficult to find an agent when you are unpublished. Even if you’re lucky enough to strike gold the first time around, the chances of them swiftly finding you the right publishing house can be challenging.

Self-publishing can offer a quicker and easier way to see your book in the hands of readers. The experts at Author Solutions reveal that your book can go right from your computer to r into the hands of readers in a matter of months. That means you set the timetable for when your book will be available for sale.

3. You don’t have to deal with ‘gatekeepers’

Once you have written your book, the next step in traditional publishing is finding the right company to publish it. However, this can be a lengthy process. Publishing is a numbers game. The ethos of many publishing houses is the same: Why publish 5,000 copies of a new author’s book when we can publish a million of an established author’s book? Since they take a cut of the profits, these professionals are focused on what sells quickly.

If you’re having trouble finding the right publishers for your book, skip the line and try self-publishing instead. Making this decision means that you don’t have to find a publisher ahead of time. You can focus on what matters: writing your ideal book. You don’t have to worry about finding an agent or catching the attention of a publishing house. By using a company such as Author Solutions, the power is completely in your hands.

The Takeaway!

If you’re ready to take the next steps in your writing career, looking into self-publishing could be the answer. There’s a wide variety of benefits that this pathway offers, from helping you take control to skip the line when it comes to publishers. Why not take the time to learn more about the realms of self-publishing? The better you understand this growing area, the easier it will be to decide whether it’s right for your needs.

