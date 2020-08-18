Home Business Benefits of Udyam Registration
Business

Benefits of Udyam Registration

By Emma Dylan
0
36

A new process of classification and registration of MSME Enterprises was launched on July 1, 2020 under the name of Udyam registration’The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) had made the announcement regarding the same through a notification on June 26.

Following are the benefits of obtaining Udyam Registration:-

  • The business owner can avail octroi and tax conession in states laws as applicable.
  • Claim stamp duty and registration fees waiver.
  • Exemption of 1% interest rate on Overdraft.
  • Can avail subsidy from NSIC and credit ratings & Eligible for IPS subsidy.
  • Reimbursement on the payment made for obtaining the ISO certificate.
  • Reservation of products for exclusive manufacturing by MSME and SSI.
  • Avail Excise Exemption Scheme.
  • Avail exemption while applying for government tenders.
  • Exemption under direct tax laws.
  • Enjoy easy bank mortgages and Bank Business Loans
  • Bank loans become cheaper as the interest rate is very low (Upto 1.5% lower than interest on regular loans
  • Becomes easy to get licenses, approvals and registrations, irrespective of field of business as business registered under Udyam are given higher preference for government license and certification.
  • Registered Udyams gets tariff subsidies and tax and capital subsidies
  • Interest rate Subsidy on Bank loans
  • Protection against delayed payments, against material/services supplied
  • Ease of obtaining registrations, licenses, and approvals.
  • MSME Registered entity gets eligible for CLCSS (credit linked capital subsidy scheme)
  • Subsidy is available for Patent registration
  • Industrial Promotion Subsidy (IPS) Subsidy Eligibility
  • One can avail 100% Collateral Free loans from all banks
  • Special consideration on International Trade fairs
  • Bar Code Registration Subsidy
  • Waiver in Security Deposit in Government Tenders and Departments
  • Concession in Electricity bills

This is all about the basics of Udyam Registration. Once your MSME is registered under udyam you would need business software to manage daily business transactions. EZO is an all purpose Billing App as well as a business app that helps in Billing, Inventory management, Banking, Invoicing and much more.

Emma Dylan
Previous articleBlake sleeves™ – LP sleeves

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

3 Main Considerations An X-Gen Employee When Applying to a New Job

Emma Dylan -
0
Gen X According to Julia Kagan’s Investopedia article (2020), there is debate over what years define the generation known as “Generation X”. The debate stands...
Read more
Business

Should I Repair or Replace My Industrial Equipment

Emma Dylan -
0
When a machine breaks down, it is often hard to decide whether to replace it or have it repaired. That decision solely relies on...
Read more
Business

Why hire residential movers for your Toronto move?

Emma Dylan -
0
If you are planning to move soon and you already remember how stressful the previous move has been, you are probably not very excited...
Read more
Business

New Era, New Ways: Changing Communication Strategy for Businesses

Emma Dylan -
0
Since the onset of COVID-19 has altered the business landscape for everyone, organizations have been forced to rethink their communication strategy amid other considerations....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Benefits of Udyam Registration

Business Emma Dylan -
0
A new process of classification and registration of MSME Enterprises was launched on July 1, 2020 under the name of ‘Udyam registration’. The Union Ministry of...
Read more

Blake sleeves™ – LP sleeves

News Emma Dylan -
0
Do you want to protect your lovely LP’s or record sleeves? For example it was the record you always played when you where young,...
Read more

Retail Credit Card Processing

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
As a merchant, you would surely want to boost your sales and see some great improvements in your point-of-sale transactions. Well, if you want...
Read more

Romantic Anniversary Ideas 

Gift Emma Dylan -
0
With your anniversary around the corner, you may be searching for ideas to surprise your partner. But, the challenge for going out or planning...
Read more

Determining the Best Bitcoin Trading Bot for You

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
The cryptocurrency market offers exciting investment opportunities. Bitcoin is now one of the most traded cryptocurrency thanks to its liquidity and volatility. Due to...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.