Home Business Choose Your Deals for the Best Wealth
Business

Choose Your Deals for the Best Wealth

By Emma Dylan
0
55

If any of these factors is missing or for some reason does not fulfill its function correctly, the production of goods is paralyzed or becomes insufficient in quantity and quality, and the entire society resents it. In a society like this, the fundamental interest of economic production shifts from the full satisfaction of social needs to the pursuit of the maximum profit for capital, for the private investor who has now become the central axis of all economic gear.

The entire society works to increase its wealth, otherwise it would not have sufficient resources to invest, create jobs, improve production in quantity and quality and, as a result of all this, increase its wealth again. As you Read Douglas Williams’ review here  you can have the best deal.

The cycle of capital

And what is wealth in capitalist society? That is, what does that which is accumulated in private hands consist of? At first glance, the answer seems obvious: it’s money. However, no one lives only on money, since in that way, wealth is neither eaten nor dressed, nor directly heals or educates. From the first line of Capital, Marx responds clearly to this question: “The wealth of the societies in which the capitalist regime of production prevails appears to us as an ‘immense arsenal of commodities’ and the commodity as its elemental form”.

The Rules

That is to say, Marx makes it clear from the beginning of his analysis that wealth is not and cannot be money or its equivalent in land, mines, oil and mineral deposits, forests or public companies acquired at a gift price from the state. All of this can be called wealth, and even be confused with true wealth, due to lack of intellectual rigor or due to abandonment voluntary and involuntary of technical language.

In a potential sense, the owner of a lot of land, the owner of mines or oil fields can be called rich, but in the present sense that is a mistake. Why? Well, simply because, in such a state, none of it is merchandise and, therefore, cannot produce any profit for its owners. Therefore, it cannot produce any profit for its holders. Therefore, it cannot produce any profit for its holders.

The Right Works for You Now

In the development of his work, Marx defines capital, with the rigor that characterizes it, as money that increases itself, as money that produces more money for its owner. And, since it is not a biological creature that can reproduce sexually or asexually it becomes necessary to carefully follow the course of money, from when it reaches the market to acquire means of production and labor power, to which returns to him in the form of new commodities manufactured by the worker in the enterprise of the capitalist who has hired him. Thus Marx discovers that by selling the new commodities that the worker has just manufactured, the capitalist now withdraws more money than he invested in means of production and in labor power.

Conclusions

The initial money has increased and Marx wonders why? What is the difference between the time of the purchase of media and workforce and the time of the new sale? There is no doubt, he concludes: the difference is none other than the hand of the worker, the elaboration he has made of the elements that the capitalist put at his disposal, turning them into a new and useful commodity for human life.

Emma Dylan
Previous article4 Factors to Consider When Hiring a Personal Injury
Next articleFlooring Ideas for your Home Improvement Project

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Benefits of Udyam Registration

Emma Dylan -
0
A new process of classification and registration of MSME Enterprises was launched on July 1, 2020 under the name of ‘Udyam registration’. The Union Ministry of...
Read more
Business

3 Main Considerations An X-Gen Employee When Applying to a New Job

Emma Dylan -
0
Gen X According to Julia Kagan’s Investopedia article (2020), there is debate over what years define the generation known as “Generation X”. The debate stands...
Read more
Business

Should I Repair or Replace My Industrial Equipment

Emma Dylan -
0
When a machine breaks down, it is often hard to decide whether to replace it or have it repaired. That decision solely relies on...
Read more
Business

Why hire residential movers for your Toronto move?

Emma Dylan -
0
If you are planning to move soon and you already remember how stressful the previous move has been, you are probably not very excited...
Read more

Must Read

Flooring Ideas for your Home Improvement Project

Home Emma Dylan -
0
Are you thinking of renovating the floors in the rooms? It can be tasking for the homeowners to know the type of floor to...
Read more

Choose Your Deals for the Best Wealth

Business Emma Dylan -
0
If any of these factors is missing or for some reason does not fulfill its function correctly, the production of goods is paralyzed or...
Read more

4 Factors to Consider When Hiring a Personal Injury

Law Emma Dylan -
0
Getting injuries at the expense of another person requires you to look for a personal injury attorney. With the best injury attorney, you will...
Read more

Surgery Recovery Tips

Health Emma Dylan -
0
Getting surgery is nobody’s favorite activity and it is not something that you do every day so it is essential to learn everything you...
Read more

Ceiling Fans Your Outdoor Area Needs This Summer

Home Emma Dylan -
0
Summer is great for so many reasons. After spending all winter indoors, we can finally get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine! Unfortunately, that’s often...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.