Do I Need a Personal Assistant?: 6 Signs the Answer Is Yes!

Running a successful business is a ton of work. There are endless e-mails, lots of research, and never-ending phone calls to make.

Most business owners start out thinking they can do everything themselves and quickly discover that taking some of the work off of their plate allows them to focus on the most important things.

It can be hard to know when it’s time to hire a personal assistant, but there are some tell-tale signs that you’re busy enough to make the leap worth it.

What Is a Personal Assistant?

A personal assistant someone you hire to help you with your day to day business and/or personal tasks. They can assist with things like responding to e-mails, setting meetings, and booking travel arrangements.

You can hire someone to help you out in person or take advantage of the convenience of a VA (virtual assistant).

When It’s Time to Get Some Help

If you’ve noticed yourself juggling a little too much these days, read on. These six tips will help you determine if it’s time to reap the benefits of a personal assistant.

You’re Procrastinating

Have you been putting off big projects that need to get done because you’re afraid you won’t have time to finish them? This is a clear sign that you could benefit from a personal assistant.

You’re Dropping the Ball

If you’re missing deadlines and forgetting important meetings, you’ve probably already considered hiring some help. An assistant can keep you on track and ensure that you aren’t missing anything important.

You’re Working Too Hard

If you can feel yourself putting more and more effort into your business, but you don’t see any benefits from those extra hours, it’s definitely time to seek out some support. It’s important for you to be able to focus on the most impactful activities.

Administrative Tasks Are Eating All Your Time

When most of your time goes to things like replying to e-mails and making phone calls, it’s a sign you could benefit from a personal assistant. Virtual assistants can take these things off your to-do list, leaving you to work on what really matters.

Stress Is Affecting Your Health

Do you notice the effects of stress on your health lately? If you’re working so hard that it’s making you sick, it’s time to reach out for some new resources. Don’t try and do everything yourself just to save a little money at the expense of your well-being.

You’re Making More Money

It makes sense to try and do everything yourself when you’re first starting out because you need to save as much money as possible. When you begin to see some good profits from your work, it’s time to look for assistance.

Hire Someone Today

If you identify with some or all of these signs, it’s probably time to look for a personal assistant. They can make your life easier while you focus on what’s most important.

