Graded Steel Plates You Should Know About

When it comes to steel plates, there are a few different grades that you should be aware of. The three most common grades are A36, A516, and AR400.

Learn more about the properties and uses for each grade of steel plate in this article. By the end, you’ll know which grade is best suited for your specific project.

A36 Steel Plate

A36 Steel Plate is composed of iron and carbon, as well as small amounts of other elements, such as silicon and manganese.

This combination creates a strong and durable material that is perfect for a wide range of applications. It is particularly common in construction, where it is used to build everything from vehicles to buildings.

A36 can withstand high temperatures and heavy loads, making it ideal for use in machinery that sees intense use on a daily basis.

Furthermore, its strength and resistance allows it to be molded into almost any shape or form, giving designers more flexibility when building structures or designing products.

Overall, A36 Steel Plate is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable building material that can stand the test of time.

A516 Steel Plate

A516 Steel Plate is a kind of high-strength steel that is widely used in the manufacturing of pressure vessels and boilers. This particular grade of steel is known for its resistance to pressure, strength, and durability.

It features a high tensile strength and can withstand very high levels of heat without losing its mechanical properties.

Because A516 Steel Plate is also very tough and ductile, it is often used in construction applications as well.

Whether you need this type of material for a project or for industrial use, it is an excellent choice for many different applications.

So if you’re looking for a strong and versatile material that can stand up to intense pressure and heat, A516 Steel Plate is worth considering.

AR400 Steel Plate

AR400 steel is a heat-treated alloy that is typically used in applications where there is a high level of abrasion or wear.

This versatile material has exceptional strength and toughness, and it can withstand extremely high temperatures without losing its shape or functionality.

Because it is resistant to most chemicals and corrosion, AR400 steel is often used in the transportation and construction industries.

Other common applications include mining and farming equipment, as well as machine parts for industrial machinery.

Whether you need a piece of hardware for heavy-duty work in rough conditions or simply want to upgrade the appearance of your home or office building, AR400 steel plates are an excellent choice for any application that requires strength, toughness, durability, and resistance to stress corrosion cracking.

Where to Get These Steel Plates

When looking for sturdy, high-quality steel plates, there are a few different factors to consider.

First and foremost, you will want to look for plates that have been manufactured using high-quality steel materials. This will ensure that the plates are both durable and resistant to corrosion.

Additionally, you will want to make sure that these steel plates have undergone stringent quality testing in order to verify their performance capabilities and structural integrity.

Finally, you may also wish to look for plates that include useful features such as pre-drilled holes or special coating options.

Overall, when it comes to finding the perfect steel plates for your needs, the key is to do your research and compare different products carefully.

With this knowledge in hand, you can be confident in your choice of steel plates and rest assured that they will provide many years of dependable service.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, there are three main grades of steel plate to be aware of: A36, A516, and AR400. Each grade has its own properties and uses.

A36 is the most common type of steel plate. It is easy to weld and has a minimum yield strength of 36,000 psi.

A516 is a medium carbon alloy steel that has excellent weldability and good notch toughness. It has a minimum yield strength of 70,000 psi.

AR400 is a high carbon alloy steel that is specifically designed for abrasion resistance. It has a minimum yield strength of 95,000 psi. Choosing the right grade of steel plate will ensure that your project is successful.