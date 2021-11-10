Home Food How to write outdoor ads to sell food products
Food

How to write outdoor ads to sell food products

By Emma Dylan
0
63

It’s a world of digital consumers, and every business is competing for attention. Research has shown that an averagely of 1700 ads per month serve an average person. But the sad thing is that only less than half of those banners get to be viewed. In a saturated environment like the food industry, new names can easily get lost in the sea of competition. If you don’t impress, you know your effort on the outdoor ad is wasted.

But you don’t have to go the failures’ route; all you need is to embrace tips that will make your food ads more effective.

Strike a chord with your diners

The food ad has the power to communicate a catchy and compelling message to diners. Just like people, brands have values and unique personalities. Assume that your restaurant was a person; what would they sound like? What kind of message would you wish to communicate, and what packaging would be effective? Don’t ever think people have time to pay attention to noise- nope. Get your message as emotional as possible- research shows that such have twice as much effect as those with purely rational content. Get a quote and consider a message you want your food store to send out when it comes to emotional content. Probably you want to emphasize the importance of using organic ingredients. Show the public what your business genuinely cares for.

Keep your ad interesting with visual storytelling.

Do you remember the saying that “a picture speaks a thousand words?” imagine rehearsing the same ideas that more than a thousand other brands are using. That can be so annoying to your audience. Having novel images on your poster or billboard can be so refreshing in the eyes of your customers. Statistics show that 55% of audiences recall content when appealing images are included. In today’s world, crowded with digital content, the attention span of consumers lasts for barely 8 seconds. Thus it will be more effective to tell your brand story through images. Visual storytelling is about showing rather than telling, and therefore you’ve to embrace such.

Color Color Color!

If you know color, then you know the secret in it. When colours are used effectively, they’re fun and will affect consumer behavior. Checking several restaurant ads, you’ll realize a particular trend. Posters or billboards for fast food chains use brighter colors as a reflection of energy. As you play around with color, also think of the contrast. That is what will make your ads stand out.

Don’t “cheat” on that poster.

Every brand often uses claims to entice customers, and the customers are more discerning than ever in making food choices. Credibility is crucial, and that you achieve it through facts. Most business people think that they can ‘lie’ and get away with it. It’s only a matter of time, and your recent work loses credibility. Tell them the truth about what they expect, and they will respect you for that.

When designing your food store advertisement, you should make sure that it is as appealing as possible. Tell your customers and prospects what they expect when they visit your store. Most importantly, your outdoor advert should have a clear “call-to-action”.

Emma Dylan
Previous articlePractical Tips Used When Looking For Smoking Pipes

RELATED ARTICLES

Food

Premade Meals For Busy Professionals

Emma Dylan -
0
Eating healthy isn't always easy. We've all found ourselves at the tail end of a long workday sitting in bumper to bumper traffic and...
Read more
Food

Are you getting an adequate amount of antioxidants?

Emma Dylan -
0
Hitting our daily need for antioxidants isn’t easy on the regular American diet. The suggested daily amount of antioxidants we should consume is 8,000...
Read more
Food

Food Safety – Safe Food Means Greater Profits

Emma Dylan -
0
The advantages of good food hygiene practices far over-shadow the expense of poor hygiene practices. The advantages include: A great status for the organization. This...
Read more
Food

Italian Sauces & Recipe for Garlic Shrimp Pasta in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Emma Dylan -
0
There are five classic Italian pasta sauces according to the various regional specialties and recipes. These traditional recipes are passed down from generation to...
Read more

Must Read

How to write outdoor ads to sell food products

Food Emma Dylan -
0
It’s a world of digital consumers, and every business is competing for attention. Research has shown that an averagely of 1700 ads per month...
Read more

Practical Tips Used When Looking For Smoking Pipes

Shopping Emma Dylan -
0
When sourcing for smoking pipes, you first need to determine the type of smoking pipes you want. If you are after cigarettes, the materials...
Read more

5 Things Every Cat Owner Should Know

Pet Emma Dylan -
0
Pet owners are often looking for answers on many behaviours their beloved animal's show. However, as a cat owner, there are five things you...
Read more

Synthetic vs. Conventional Oil

Business Emma Dylan -
0
Keeping your car in top shape can't be stressed enough. It helps you get the most out of your investment. You also enjoy safer...
Read more

What are Silver Premiums and Spot Prices And Why Do They Matter?

Shopping Emma Dylan -
0
If you have been looking for ways to sell silver bullion then you have probably come across the term ''spot price''. It might seem...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.