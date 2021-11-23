IM Academy Shares Top 8 Tips for Prospective Students

Forex. Money. Stocks and bonds. Crypto. The number of markets to choose from is enough to make anyone’s head spin. Where should one begin? And how do you navigate the complex strategies associated with these markets?

There’s no need to struggle as you learn. The team at IM Academy shares how you can get started — without the hassle.

Understand Your ‘Why’

Before you start engaging with the markets, it’s important to understand your why. What do you hope to accomplish by entering the markets? Having lasting success with the markets isn’t just about hitting a specific number with your portfolio (although that can be important). Dig deeper. Understanding your why should mean assessing your values and what you hope your life will look like. When you’re working for something that matters, , making that bucket list a reality, or having the means to make a difference in others’ lives, you’re more likely to be effective as an investor.

Engaging With the Markets: Make it a Priority

Rather than engaging with money that’s left after your spending, create a budget. Make it a priority to understand what funds you want to allocate to the market. It’s easier to make the markets a financial priority when you know how to engage in a manner that won’t torpedo your finances.

Start Small

Gone are the days when you need to have a huge stash of cash to get started. You can start small, learn by doing, and go from there if you’re nervous. Figure out how much you’re willing to put into the markets and think about getting started by just making small trades. After you become more comfortable, you can consider scaling up to larger trades and bigger profits.

Learn the Ropes

Anytime you engage with the markets, there’s a learning curve. However, there are some markets that may be harder to master without a little help. When you enroll in the FRX Academy from IM Academy, you receive guidance on the largest financial market in the world: the foreign exchange market. A little knowledge goes a long way, especially if you’re a beginner.

Be In It for the Long Haul

Some who are new to the markets struggle with short-term strategies. As a beginner, sometimes it makes sense to look to the long-term instead — at least to start. This provides peace of mind since you know you’re choosing an approach that doesn’t require a lot of movement at the outset. You can take the time to learn other approaches and refine your methods. Using a strategy like “Steady” from IM Academy can put you in the position for long-term portfolio building. You can take a set-it-and-forget-it approach for a portion of your portfolio while simultaneously learning other techniques for the short-term.

Get Ahead of the Curve

Even though digital currencies are hotter than ever, we’re still early in the development of this asset class — and there’s lots to learn. Get ahead of the curve with IM Academy’s DCX Academy. There, you’ll learn how to engage with digital currencies thanks to up-to-the-minute step-by-step instruction.

Find a Mentor

Rather than flailing about on your own, get a mentor to help you learn the ropes and make better market-based decisions. IM Academy’s programs come with the goLIVE mentorship, which provides students with access to educators. These educators share winning strategies that you can use to help to ramp up your portfolio-building process in a shorter time period than you might expect.

Start a Business

Rather than engaging with a market, consider starting an e-commerce business. It seems complex, but you can simplify the process with the right partner. IM Academy’s ECX Academy is designed to teach students the nuances of the growing e-commerce market and e-commerce entrepreneurialism. You learn how to take advantage of products sold online and how to market your business. There’s no inventory to manage, and your buy-in can pay dividends later.

Bottom Line

Engaging with the markets is one of the best ways to make your money work for you.. Getting started with a premium online financial education resource like IM Academy is one of the best ways to understand these markets and lay the foundation for long-term success.

Note: IM Academy is an educational forum for analyzing, learning,

and discussing general and generic information related to markets

and strategies. IM Academy does not provide personalized

recommendations or views as to whether a market approach is

suited to the financial needs of a specific individual. Before deciding

to participate in the forex or other markets, you should carefully

consider your objectives, level of experience, and risk.

Most importantly, do not risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You should take independent financial advice from a professional in

connection with, or independent of, research and verify any

information you find on the IM Academy website.