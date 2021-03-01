JEE Advanced 2021 answer key; how and where to download

JEE Advanced is a national level paper held by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. This examination is held for the top rankers of the JEE mains. The candidates who qualify for the JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for further education in all the IIT’s across the country.

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key would be available online shortly after the exam. IIT Kharagpur conducts the joint entrance exam (JEE). The authority is expected to release the question with the necessary solution a few days after the exam is held. The answer key for the JEE Advanced would be available to the candidates in the online mode itself. The candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2021 can check the JEE papers’ answers, i.e. paper-I and paper-II.

The answer key for the JEE advanced would be declared in the approximately few weeks after the exam. The candidates can share the feedback and comments about the answers within two days from the answer key’s release date. The JEE Advanced 2021 solution helps the students to calculate their likely score. The answer key also helps the students to predict their chances of securing a seat in the IITs and ISM Dhanbad.

However, candidates can object to the JEE Advanced answers within specified dates given by the authorities. We have listed down all the information related to the answer key of JEE Advanced.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key?

The process to download the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key for JEE Advanced can be downloaded through the following steps:

Visit the official website of JEE advanced

Now click the link that goes to JEE Advanced answer key 2021.

The answer key will open in the pdf format on the screen.

You can also download the same, and there is an option to print the answer key.

Candidates can know their projected score and also object to the wrong answers.

JEE Advanced Date of Answer Key

The authority conducting the JEE Advanced will release the answer key online. However, there is no official date declared for the release of the answer key. The candidates can check the answer key on the official website. The answer key results will be published as per the given solutions in the released answer key.

How to Raise Objection for Wrong Answers for JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key?

For candidates who think that the answers are incorrect, the authorities give a window of a certain time to challenge the official answers. We have listed down steps to challenge the JEE Advanced answer key.

Visit the official website of JEE advanced.

Now open the candidates portal.

Log in using your JEE advanced application number and password.

Click the link that asks you to challenge the answer key.

Mark the questions that you wish to challenge. The questions could be multiple also.

Upload all the supporting documents and pay the applicable fees.

Click the submit button to challenge.

How to Calculate Score From Answer Key

The answer key helps the candidates in knowing the indicative score. The candidates should remember that the answer’s score is a rough idea of the actual score. Students can easily calculate their scores by following the below steps: