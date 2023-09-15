Mark Hauser Introduces New Executive Leadership to Hauser Private Equity

Hauser Private Equity is a Cincinnati-based fund manager and co-investor team that recently made waves when it announced the addition of Hayley Long to its team as Investor Development Director. The move was announced by co-founder and managing partner Mark Hauser, wherein he detailed how Long will be responsible for managing relationships among existing partners and investors.

Mark Hauser took the point of announcing the addition of Hayley Long to the team, discussing what made her skills unique and how they set her apart from the other choices in the field.

Let’s explore the addition of Hayley Long to the tea and what she brings to the table through the words of Mark Hauser of Hauser Private Equity.

Introducing Hayley Long

Hayley Long joins Hauser Private Equity as their Investor Development Director, bringing her a track record of success in financial services. Long came to Hauser Private Equity, having worked for nearly a decade in trading and financial services, exploring fund management while leading as a global asset manager for PGIM and Nuveen.

Hayley Long said of her addition to the team, “I am delighted that I have joined Hauser Private Equity as their Investor Development Director. Their impressive portfolio, track record, and an esteemed Board of Directors have generated tremendous appetitive for the funds.”

Long’s addition to the team came when much of Hauser Private Equity enjoyed an explosion of growth. Mark Hauser said, “We added over 50 new investors in Core Fund IV, which closed earlier this year.”

Mark Hauseraddedd, “Hayley has joined our team to contribute to and develop growth plans for future core funds as well as provide additional resources for our existing high-net-worth investors.”

Hayley Long graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance.

About Mark Hauser

Mark Hauser is the Managing Partner at Hauser Private Equity, overseeing the firm’s capital formation and investment selection. Hauser co-founded the firm in 2008 as a natural continuation of his internal successful strategies developed at Hauser Capital Partners.

Mark Hauser is an experienced entrepreneur who has worked in the industry for decades. The growth of Hauser Private Equity has been driven by Hauser’s utilization of hybrid fund management techniques learned over years in the field.

Hauser Private Equity has five funds currently investing over $650 million in total capital. Hauser Private Equity invests for its high-net-worth individuals and families within the middle and lower-middle markets.