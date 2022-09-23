Puppy Training Should You Do It Yourself or Hire a Professional

Once you get a new puppy, the excitement of bringing them home can quickly be replaced by the reality of just how much work they are. From housebreaking to obedience training, there’s a lot that goes into raising a well-behaved pup. And one of the first decisions you’ll have to make is whether to train your puppy yourself or hire a professional.

There are pros and cons to both approaches, so it’s important to weigh your options and decide what’s best for you and your puppy. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Training by yourself

If you go this route, you’ll experience the following benefits:

You’ll have complete control over the training process and can tailor it to your puppy’s specific needs- Every puppy is different, so it’s important to be able to tailor the training to their individual personality and learning style.

You’ll save money- Professional trainers can be expensive, so if you’re on a budget, doing it yourself can be a great way to save some cash.

You’ll bond with your puppy– The training process can be a great opportunity to bond with your new puppy and build a strong relationship.

However, there are also some potential downsides to training your puppy yourself, including:

It can be time-consuming- Training a puppy takes a lot of patience and time, so if you’re not prepared for that commitment, it’s probably not the best idea.

You might not have all the necessary skills- Professional dog trainers have years of experience and know all the tricks of the trade. If you’re not sure what you’re doing, you could end up doing more harm than good.

You might get frustrated- Dogs are creatures of habit, so if they don’t seem to be progressing as quickly as you’d like, it’s easy to get frustrated.

Hiring a professional

If you decide to hire a professional dog trainer, you’ll enjoy the following advantages:

You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your puppy is in good hands- A professional trainer will have the experience and knowledge to properly train your puppy, so you can rest assured that they’re in good hands.

You’ll save time- Training a puppy takes a lot of time and effort, so if you don’t have the patience for it, hiring a professional can be a great way to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

You’ll get professional guidance- Not only will a professional trainer be able to train your puppy, but they can also provide you with guidance on how to best care for your pup going forward.

However, there are also some potential disadvantages to hiring a professional dog trainer, including:

The cost- Professional dog trainers can be expensive, so if you’re on a tight budget, this might not be the best option for you.

You’ll have to work around their schedule- A professional trainer will have a busy schedule, so you’ll need to be flexible in order to make the training sessions work.

You might not have as much control over the process- When you hire a professional, you’re essentially handing over the reins, so you might not have as much say in how the training goes.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to train your puppy yourself or hire a professional trainer is up to you. There are benefits and drawbacks to both approaches, so it’s important to weigh your options and decide what’s best for you and your puppy. Whichever route you choose, the most important thing is that you’re patient, consistent, and loving with your pup – they’ll need all of that (and more) to grow into a happy, healthy dog.

So what do you think? Are you going to try training your puppy yourself or hire a professional? Let us know in the comments!