Shaking Things Up is Ryan Kavanaugh’s Motto

Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh understands about disrupting the status quo. Prior to getting into combat sports, the promoter’s business, Relativity Media, was acclaimed as one of Hollywood’s most productive and unusual producers. He was previously cited as declaring that he wasn’t interested in crafting award-winning pictures, adding, “I’m not in this for the art… “I’m looking for a way to make money.”

Kavanaugh is upsetting the apple cart again these days with Triller Fight Club, which has been promoting high-profile fight shows including stars like Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and now Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Bringing Music Into The Mix

Live musical acts have performed in the middle of Triller Fight Club gigs, with rapper Snoop Dogg blazing away on a blunt during a fight, and comedians like Pete Davidson having served as a roaming reporter during events.

According to Kavanaugh, he’s only bringing into the light notions that combat sports, including the boxing industry, should have accepted years ago.

Kavanaugh remarks, “Boxing, MMA, it’s for entertainment.” “The idea is that people watch because it’s interesting, no matter which way you look at it.” People pay to see it because it’s entertaining. The times aren’t keeping up with boxing, which is decreasing and losing its following, which has shifted to a largely male over 50 audience.

“We’re attempting to shake things up.” We’re causing a ruckus. The idea is that every dispute we have should be taken to a new level. That does not always imply that it is better; we do learn from each experience, but it is an event. It isn’t a brawl. As a result, we’d like to deliver something for everyone.”

Potential To Branch Out Into MMA

Triller will host a card on Saturday night that has a trio of UFC luminaries fighting in boxing contests, with Vitor Belfort facing Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva facing Tito Ortiz.

Triller’s major emphasis in the combat sports area remains boxing for the time being, but Kavanaugh claims he has intentions to someday branch out into MMA as well, putting him in direct conflict with White and the UFC.

“We’re interested in working with any MMA athlete, particularly legends, who still want to compete but aren’t under contract or looking for a second wind,” Kavanaugh added. “We find that a lot of guys, whether they’re boxers or MMA fighters, burn out and believe they’re done. Then they acquire a new lease on life.

“We have a plan to develop our own, call it an MMA offshoot if you want, that will merge boxing and MMA on our shows and take certain parts of both.” As a result, part of the process of marrying them is to create a hybrid that combines the two.”

Kavanaugh Isn’t Looking For Trouble

Truth be told, Kavanaugh insists he’s not looking to get into a fight with White or any other combat sports promoter, but he’s also not willing to apologize for Triller’s business practices.

“Look,” Kavanaugh remarked, “I think we’re trying to do something new.” “We’re attempting to reach out to a wider audience.” I understand why it terrifies people in the industry. I don’t believe it should. We treat everyone with respect. We’d want to collaborate with everyone. We want to assist in the advancement of boxers, and this should be viewed as a good thing.

“Some individuals get it and phone us every day to work with us, while others try to destroy it in every way they can.” It’s all part of the package. Everyone would do it if it was simple.”