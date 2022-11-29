The Three Types of Abortion Procedures

Deciding to get an abortion can be a difficult and complex decision. It can be helpful to understand all the options you have when it comes to different types of abortion procedures. There are three main types of abortion: medical, surgical, and chemical. In this article, we’ll discuss each one so you can make an informed decision that’s best for you and your situation.

Medical Abortion

Medical abortion is a safe and effective way to end a pregnancy using the abortion pill. The abortion pill works by blocking the hormone progesterone, which is needed to sustain a pregnancy. Without progesterone, the lining of the uterus breaks down and the pregnancy is unable to continue.

Most women who have a medical abortion experience cramping and bleeding that is similar to a heavy period. Pain medication and instructions on how to take care of yourself at home after your procedure are typically provided. It is important to follow all of the instructions closely and call the clinic if you have any questions or concerns. Medical abortion is a safe and effective way to end a pregnancy.

Surgical Abortion

Surgical abortions are one of the most common types of abortion procedures performed in the United States. Also known as “in-clinic” or “aspiration” abortions, they can be performed as early as six weeks after the woman’s last period. The procedure is typically quick and simple and involves using suction to remove the pregnancy from the uterus. In most cases, women can go home the same day and resume their normal activities within a few days. Although surgical abortions are generally safe, they do carry some risks, including infection, bleeding, and damage to the cervix. For this reason, it is important to talk to a doctor beforehand to make sure that the procedure is right for you.

Dilation and Evacuation (D&E) Abortion

Dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion is a type of surgical abortion. It involves dilating the cervix and then using suction and instruments to remove the fetus and placenta from the uterus. D&E abortions are usually performed during the second trimester of pregnancy, but they can be done up to 24 weeks gestation. The procedure can take anywhere from 10-30 minutes, depending on the individual woman’s anatomy and how far along she is in her pregnancy.

D&E abortions are generally safe and effective, but there are some risks associated with the procedure. These risks include infection, hemorrhage, uterine perforation, and cervical laceration. Additionally, because the procedure requires anesthesia, there is always a risk of complications associated with anesthesia use. Overall, however, D&E abortions are considered to be safe procedures with a low complication rate.

So, what is the difference between medical abortion and surgical abortion? The main difference between these two types of abortions is that with a medical abortion, you take medication to terminate the pregnancy while with a surgical abortion, the termination is done through surgery.

Both procedures have their own benefits and drawbacks, so it’s important to weigh all your options before making a final decision. If you are still unsure about which type of abortion procedure is right for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out to one of our experts for more information. We would be happy to help you make the best choice for your unique situation.