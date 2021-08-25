The Top 5 Treatments For Acne Scars

Any infliction to the skin either through trauma, hormones or chemicals can result in issues such as acne, which may end up leaving stubborn scars. Luckily, there are many treatments available which have shown considerable results in treating acne scars. We have listed some of the most effective treatments below:

Microdermabrasion

In order to understand what microdermabrasion is, it may be helpful to understand the meaning behind this term. Micro which means small, dermis refers to the skin, and abrasion means brushing off or exfoliating. Microdermabrasion is the process of exfoliating the top layer of the skin’s dead cells. This involves using a hand piece which emits very fine crystals to scrub away the outer layers of the skin. By renewing the surface of the skin, microdermabrasion has been shown to be an effective cosmetic treatment for mild, lighter types of acne scars. It won’t, however, improve deep acne scars, such as ice pick scars.

Laser Resurfacing

Laser resurfacing is one of the most effective ways to improve the appearance of acne scars. The treatment involves using an instrument emitting light energy to remove the outer layer of skin in order to break up the scar tissue. At the same time the treatment stimulates the production of collagen so that new healthy skin can grow in place of the scar tissue. There are a few different types of laser treatments for acne scarring; common types include ND: YAG, carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) lasers. Your dermatologist should be able to advise you on the most suitable type of technology for you depending on the specific type of acne scarring.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a skin rejuvenating treatment that works well on textural skin issues, including many types of acne scars. The treatment is performed with a device called dermaroller. The fine needles on the dermaroller create tiny punctures on the skin which helps stimulate natural collagen production. While it may sound unpleasant, microneedling isn’t particularly painful when performed by a professional. Your doctor or technician performing the treatment will typically apply a topical anaesthetic on the skin beforehand to minimise pain and discomfort. Depending on the needle size, microneedling can be used to treat both shallow as well as deep acne scars.

Chemical Peels

A chemical peel involves the use of a chemical solution which is applied on the skin to improve its appearance. The solution enhances skin exfoliation and enhances collagen production. Chemical peels are said to be the least invasive form of treatment for acne scars. Dermatologist may prescribe over-the counter solutions to use in cases of mild, hyperpigmented acne scars. However, in case of deep acne scars, the treatment should be performed by an aesthetician.

PRP

PRP stands for platelet-rich plasma. This treatment involves injecting concentrated platelets drawn from the patient’s own body, infused in plasma, at the site of injury, wound or scar. The concentrated platelets contain growth factors (naturally occurring substances that stimulate cell growth) that naturally boost tissue regeneration and speed up heeling. Doctors often use PRP injections in sports medicine to treat injuries, such as torn tendons, muscle and joint injuries. However, using PRP topically by applying it on the skin has become increasingly popular in cosmetic procedures, including the treatment of acne and acne scars.

Some natural remedies for treating acne scars

Apart from professional treatments, there are certain things you can do to clear up your acne scars by doing the following: