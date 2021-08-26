Home Business What's the Difference between Trash Pumps and Water Pumps?
What’s the Difference between Trash Pumps and Water Pumps?

By Emma Dylan
Not every pump is created the same. If you want to do draining tasks, you shouldn’t just buy a pump and jump into your project.

You should know the right pump you need for your project. This can either be a trash pump or a water pump. A perfect way to choose the right pump is to determine the project you want to handle.

Water Pump

This system controls water and uses evaporation or pumping to drain and remove different forms of water from mine shafts, tunnels, riverbeds, and underground metro networks.

For most sites, this system is important during rainy seasons or periods of heavy rain, as the groundwater may flood the place, causing surface erosion and delays.

How a Water Pump Works

A water pump works in various ways. In the simplest terms, it consists of three major parts, including outlet, inlet, and pump system. Water is usually drawn into this pump through the inlet. People move water through this pump into a hose and towards their water tanks or farms.

It needs the energy to work. The energy may come from electricity or fuel. It can also come from your effort by manually moving your water pump with a lever.

Types of a Water Pump

Commonly, people use a water pump in construction sites to remove excess water or dewater. Water may build up from high water tables or because of heavy rains.

Water pumps perfect for this kind of application come into two major forms and could be manual, electric, gas-powered, or hydraulic. These types include:

  • Submersible pumps
  • Centrifugal pumps
  • Reciprocating pumps

Trash Pump

A trash pump is a portable system you can use to dewater. It is designed to pump a large amount of water containing soft and hard solids, like sludge, mud, sand, leaves, and twigs. Most devices are heavy-duty and portable centrifugal pumps, which feature larger discharge openings than other types of pumps.

Plus, trash pumps that can process materials with a suspended particulate may move thousands of gallons per minute. They don’t grind the materials, which enter the system.

How a Trash Pump Works

A trash pump works by sucking in dirty water, separating all the contaminants, and removing the filtered water. This method depends on the type of trash pump you use.

For instance, a portable trash pump uses a centrifugal force in order to produce low pressure, which draws the water. As for a diaphragm pump, it works by creating a vacuum.

In both pumps, the solid matter, which remains, can be siphoned through impellers before they eject water out.

Types of a Trash Pump

Trash pumps are used for different applications by mining sites, industries, builders, and governments. Materials usually processed include paraffin wax, asphalt, kerosene, and lubricating oil. Some of the forms of trash pump you can use to do this job include:

  • Sanitary pump
  • Positive displacement pump
  • Progressing cavity pump
  • Syringe pump

In Conclusion!

Both trash and water pumps are centrifugal pumps. The major difference is that trash pumps are designed with volutes and impellers, passing a certain solid size. Plus, a trash pump is suitable for dewatering a main break site and pumping sludge-filled or muddy water.

Emma Dylan
