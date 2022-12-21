Why is Tampa a Great Place to Live?

Moving away is a difficult thing to do, but sometimes people have no choice but to change location. You may be moving away due to personal or work-related reasons, but whatever the circumstances, Tampa is a great place to consider moving to. Tampa, one of Florida’s west coast cities, is a sunny paradise known for its rich history and diverse community. It is one of the state’s most populated cities, covered with beautiful buildings and sandy beaches. In this article, we will discuss the many reasons why it is a great place to live, including its large LBTQ presence, amazing weather, and cost of living.

LGBTQ Friendly

If living somewhere with a large and friendly LGBTQ community is a priority, then Tampa is an excellent choice. It plays host to several LGBTQ events throughout the year, including Tampa Pride, a celebration for the gay community. The people at OutCoast believe that Tampa, like the rest of Florida, is one of the best places to live if you are a member of the LGBTQ community. This is thanks to the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015 and because residents are allowed to change their gender on legal documentation without going through gender reassignment surgery.

Beautiful Weather

Sunshine and warm weather are two of Tampa’s most appealing qualities, with August being the warmest month of the year when average temperatures reach 90°F. Expect the beaches to be packed, with residents catching a tan and tourists making the most of these amazing conditions. Nevertheless, if warm weather is something you are not accustomed to, there are plenty of indoor activities for people of all ages. Be aware that rainy season occurs from June through to September, with rainfall increasing throughout the entirety of Florida during this time.

Affordable Living

Despite its large population, Tampa is a surprisingly cheap place to live in comparison to other cities. According to RentCafe, the cost of living is 4% lower than the national average and 5% lower than the Florida average. Other cost of living factors includes healthcare, which is 2% lower than state average and 4% lower than US average, and transportation, which is 3% lower compared to other US states and 2% lower than the average within Florida. The average cost of living being considerably less than the state and nationwide average demonstrates how affordable it is to live in Tampa.

Nightlife and Social Activities

For people of all ages there are numerous things to do in the city. Firstly, for those over the age of 21, Tampa has a variety of bars and clubs that contribute to the city’s bustling nightlife. Ybor City is known for its rich history, but it also features thumping clubs that are every party animal’s dream. Tampa is not only perfect for party people, but it also has many fun activities for families. Busch Gardens is famous for its unique rollercoasters and is the perfect location for thrill seekers. Or head to the Florida Aquarium if you are a lover of all thing’s animals. Whatever your interests may be, you will never be short of things to do.

Conclusion

Tampa is a great place to live if you are relocating. It has a large LGBTQ community and hosts a variety of events, such as Tampa Pride, where members can come together to celebrate and raise awareness. Additionally, the city boasts amazing weather. It is an affordable place to live, with a lower cost of living in comparison to other Florida cities and US states. In addition, it features a variety of bars, clubs, and activities for residents of all ages to enjoy.